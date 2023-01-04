Scotland County Highlited at MAC Conference

By Echo Menges

Scotland County Clerk and 2022 Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) President Batina Dodge had something special in mind for this year’s MAC Convention.

“I wanted to highlight our county as much as possible this year,” Batina Dodge told the Memphis Democrat. “I wanted to take as much of Scotland County as I could.”

Dodge arraigned for a booth to display some of the counties treasures, products made in Scotland County along with some local history.

Dodge wasn’t alone in her efforts.

“Kathy Kiddoo did all of the leg work. We tried to do county history and things made in our county,” said Dodge. “We hosted a silent auction that went very well.”

Fifteen donors participated in the silent auction giving a total of $864, which was divided and donated to two Scotland County organizations, the Scotland County Cancer Fund and the Helping Hands Benefit Auction.

“We did the silent auction and picked two organizations that have a wide reach throughout the county,” said Dodge.

Each organization was given a check for $432, which Dodge credits the group of donors for making possible.

Donors

Scotland Co. Downing House Museum

Leon and Hazel Buford

Grandpa’s Woodworking

Oakwood Industries

Red Rooster Trading Co.

Judge Kimberly Nicoli

Pepsi Cola Memphis

Craft Tastic Designs

Missouri Home Signs

Hollow Hill Designs

Laser Creations

The Bushel Basket

Fox Country Roast Coffee

Sunny Acres Honey Farm

MSK Jewlery