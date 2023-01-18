KTVO TV Executives Visit Knox County

By Echo Menges

Representatives of KTVO-TV, Channel 3 in Kirksville, visited Knox County on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. The four person team gave a presentation during the Chamber of Commerce Small Business Thursday event, which was held at the Knox County Community Center.

During their visit, KTVO CEO Carol Kellum introduced some of the management team including Managing Editor/Director of Promotions Dan Magruder, Director of Operations Matthew Dawson, and new Ten O’clock News Anchor/ Assistant News Director Aaron Abeytia.

The team spent time talking to attendees about the new high power KTVO signal that can now be seen on antenna television throughout Knox County. Viewers who were unable to see the KTVO signal in the past can rescan their television channels to see local news and programming on KTVO.

The team also discussed their desire to cover more local news and encouraged attendees to send news tips via email to news@ ktvo.com.

Several attendees recognized members of the team and enjoyed visiting with them after the presentation.

The Knox County Community Center’s Small Business Thursday event hosted a free will donation soup supper and an evening of free BLINGO with prizes for the winners.

The KCCC will continue hosting Small Business Thursday Blingo events on the second Thursday of the month through April.