Milan C-2 School Board Hires Dr. Ashley Pauley as Incoming Superintendent

Sumbitted by Dr. Ben Yocom

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Milan C-2 Board of Education approved the hiring of Dr. Ashley Pauley to serve as the next Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Pauley is a life-long Milan Wildcat! She has served the district for fourteen (14) years, most recently as Milan Elementary Principal for the last nine (9) years. Milan Elementary has obtained multiple successes during her leadership – those include, but are not limited to — multiple recognitions as a MO Positive Behavior- Intervention Support GOLD status, National distinction as an Exemplary Professional Learning Communities school, the highly competitive Leader-in- Me status/designation, etc. Dr. Pauley graduated from Milan High School in 2001 and MO Western in 2005; she has obtained two (2) Masters’ Degrees and completed her doctorate in Educational Leadership in 2022.

Dr. Pauley resides in Milan – with her husband Stephen; daughters Emerson (sophomore at MHS) and Cadence (freshmen at the University of Virginia).

Dr. Pauley will officially assume the position on July 1, 2023, and she will replace Dr. Ben Yocom.

Dr. Yocom has accepted a position in another district.

The district will immediately begin the search to hire a new Elementary Principal. An official introduction will be planned in the coming days and weeks.

Please join the ENTIRE MC2 Nation in congratulating Dr. Ashley Pauley!