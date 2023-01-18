Scotland County Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

Scotland County Hospital in Memphis is pleased to announce the first baby born in 2023 at the Women’s Center. Eva Mae, the daughter of Robert & Cassie Pinson of Glenwood, MO, was born on January 16, 2023, at 5:46 pm and weighs 6 lbs 8 oz and is 21.25 inches long. Dr. Kelsey Davis- Humes delivered little Miss Eva Mae and provided obstetric care to the mother during the pregnancy. Eva Mae and her parents received a shower of gifts from the following businesses, individuals and organizations: Community Bank of Memphis, Cook’s Men’s Store, Kay Eggleston Bookkeeping, Exchange Bank of NEMO, Harrison Insurance Agency, KTVO TV, Mayberry Farms Truck Accessories, NEMR Telcom, Kim Nicoli- Associate Circuit Judge, RPM Signs & Shirts, Scotland County Hospital Auxiliary, Sew & Go Quilt Guild, and US Bank. Submitted by Alisa Kigar