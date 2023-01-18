Soup Supper Fundraiser Kicks Off Drive For New Playground Equipment

A soup supper to raise funds for new playground equipment at Black Hawk Elementary School brought in over $3000 on Friday evening. The fundraiser, held at the Senior Center, was sponsored by Kahoka Chapter #40, Order of the Eastern Star. The chapter hopes to raise $12,000, which, with matching funds from the Masonic Home, will cover the $36,000 total. Last year, the organization raised funds to replace the stage curtains at the Middle School.