Dr. Neisen Joins Medical Staff at Scotland Co. Hospital

By Alisa Kigar, SCH Communications Specialist

Dr. Aaron Neisen is joining the medical staff of Scotland County Hospital and Clinics in Memphis. He is accepting patients of all ages at Memphis Medical Services. He is board certified in Family Medicine and a native of Lewistown, MO. He recently moved back to that community with his wife, Stephanie, and three little boys: Hank is 4, Gus is 3, and Bo is 1.

He has lived in Kansas City the last 12 years. He is a graduate of Kansas City University and completed a Family Medicine residency at University of Missouri Kansas City in 2018. Dr. Neisen is no stranger to Scotland County Hospital. He has been an Emergency Room physician at SCH for the last 5 years through Docs Who Care, which is a staffing agency that specializes in staffing primarily ERs in critical access hospitals and communities in need. Dr. Neisen will continue to work in the hospital ER as well as the clinic and doing rounds on both adult and pediatric inpatients in the hospital. He worked for Docs Who Care for six years and worked in nine different hospitals providing temporary ER coverage.

Scotland County Hospital Chief Operating Officer Brent Peirick said, “Dr. Neisen is a perfect fit on our medical staff. He’s always been well-received by our patients in the ER and now adding him to our clinic staff gives our patients more options to establish care with a seasoned Family Practice physicians.”

Dr. Neisen has an interest in rural medicine, emergency medicine, acute care, outpatient procedures, preventive care, and the business of medicine. In 2015 he graduated from Rockhurst University with an MBA and a focus on Healthcare Leadership.

Dr. Neisen said this about working full-time for Scotland County Hospital & Clinics, “I chose to work for SCH because good healthcare is a requirement for a thriving community. Since coming to work in Memphis, I have seen this to be true. I hope to be able to help provide consistency and stability, in addition to the top-notch medical care already being provided at SCH. SCH is not only critical to Memphis, but also the larger region and I look forward to contributing to the quality healthcare that the patients of Scotland County Hospital are accustomed.”

Dr. Neisen and his wife have been married for eight years and been together since 2005. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, golfing and traveling.

To make an appointment with Dr. Neisen, or to establish care with him, please call Memphis Medical Services at 660- 465-2828.