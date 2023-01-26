Knox County Community Rallies to Support Teenager Injured in ATV Crash

By Echo Menges

Edina, MO – Thursday, January 26, 2023 – The family and friends of Bryant Western, 14, of rural Edina was devastated to learn the teenager was seriously injured in an ATV crash on Wednesday afternoon, January 25.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the ATV crash happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. on a private drive three miles south of Edina. The teen was taken to the Kirksville Regional Hospital by a Knox County ambulance immediately following the crash.

He was later transported to the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, according to reports from the family.

Western’s family and friends took to social media asking for prayers from the community, which ignited a massive prayer chain that reached far beyond Knox County.

Just 24-hours after the crash, efforts to raise money to help with the teen’s medical expenses were moving forward.

The Citizens Bank of Edina has opened a donation account people can contribute to, and a local business, H2Grafx of Edina, began selling special t-shirts to help raise funds.

Those interested in donating can give directly at the Citizens Bank of Edina. Those interested in purchasing a t-shirt can order through H2Grafx in Edina.

The following message from H2Grafx began circulating on Facebook earlier today: “As many of you know, Bryant was involved in a UTV accident on Wednesday, January 25. He has suffered a severe brain injury. We are all coming together in prayer and support to help his family during their time of need. All proceeds from sales will go directly to the Westerns.”

A Facebook group called “Bryant Western Updates” has also been set up to better inform the community about Western’s progress, send prayer requests and serve as a support system for his family.