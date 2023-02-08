Grand Opening of Kaho Coffee Co.

By Emily Bontrager

Kaho Coffee Co. held a grand opening on Wednesday, February 1. The coffee shop is located at 217 West Commercial Street on the north side of the Kahoka Square. This is where Ron’s Barber Shop was previously located.

The new coffee shop is open on the square on Tuesdays through Fridays from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Late last summer, Owners Cristian and Emily Reyes decided to start looking for options for their coffee trailer.

“We began to wonder about options for the trailer, like can we park the trailer inside somewhere and rent out a building,” Emily said.

“Nothing was really coming up, so we decided to start looking at buildings and Ron was trying to sell the shop. We came and looked at it and it was a really perfect space for what we were looking for.”

The couple remodeled the inside of the shop and had a soft opening on January 7, 2023.

“We make our own pastries here in the shop. We started serving lunch options on weekdays, so we do a soup and a sandwich that we offer,” Emily said.

The soup and sandwich are served weekly from 10:00 to 2:00 or until they run out.

“We also started doing orders ahead, so people can order online and come in and pick up their drinks. We aren’t able to do order ahead for food right now, we just don’t have the staffing to do that,” Emily stated.

All of the drink online orders can be ordered on Kaho’s website. This website is on the coffee shop’s front door and posted on their social media pages.

Kaho Coffee Co. has a full espresso bar and also non-coffee drinks for those who may not like coffee. They are now offering smoothies and Kickers to their customers as well.

“Kickers are like a lotus drink and our smoothies are frozen fruit and milk,” Emily explained.

The Kaho Coffee Co. trailer will still be available for festivals, events, and weddings in the future.

“Right now, we will have the basic stuff that we had for it last year. A full espresso bar, our Mules, which are really popular, and we will have some of the Kickers as well,” Cristian said.

The items that will most likely be missing from the coffee trailer will be the smoothies and certain food items, due to lack of space, but these will still be available at the coffee shop in town.

Cristian and Emily are excited about their new adventure and are ready to serve the community.

“We are pretty excited. We are excited to have something on the square for the community to have and they can use,” Cristian said.

“It has been really cool to see middle schoolers hang out in here after school and having this be a place where people can meet and talk and connect over a cup of coffee.”

For more information about how to order online or to see their weekly soup and sandwich choices, follow Kaho Coffee Co. on Facebook or Instagram. Also, go and check out their new items on their menu.