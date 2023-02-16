Area Firefighters Respond to Milan Blaze

By John Garlock, Courtesy of KTVO-TV Channel 3 News

MILAN, Mo. — Multiple fire departments battled an overnight blaze at a commercial building in downtown Milan.

The 911 call reporting the fire came in around 1:10 a.m. Saturday. It happened just off the southeast corner of the town square.

The structure in the 200 block of East 3rd Street houses multiple apartments and the Milan License Bureau.

Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes told KTVO all of the tenants were safely evacuated, and the fire did not impact the license office.

Hayes said the blaze is considered suspicious, and a state fire investigator is looking into what may have started it.

Fire departments from Milan, Green City, Green Castle, Galt and Trenton battled the blaze.