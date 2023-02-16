Green City R-1 Announces New Elementary School Principal

Submitted by Tennille Banner

Superintendent

Green City R-1 is pleased to announce the hiring of Alice Heidenwith as elementary principal for the 23-24 school year. Alice is a veteran educator with 23 years of experience. She has served as an elementary classroom teacher, reading coach, and communication arts reading specialist. Through the interview process, Mrs. Heidenwith was supporting staff, ensuring the teachers in the classrooms are providing the best educational experience for students.

“Mrs. Heidenwith brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as an instructional leader to the District,” said Jason Salas, Board of Education Vice President. “She will build strong relationships and provide our students and teachers with the support they need to achieve their goals. “

Superintendent Tennille Banner stated, “I am very excited to have Mrs. Heidenwith as a member of the Green City R-1 family. She is a strong advocate for teachers and staff. As a veteran educator, she has the skills necessary to ensure staff and students are provided the resources needed to be their personal best.”

Mrs. Heidenwith shared, “I am excited to be given the opportunity to be part of the Green City R-1 family. I look forward to serving the community and supporting the students and staff as we strive for academic excellence. Go Gophers!”

Earning her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Buena Vista University, Mrs. Heidenwith began her teaching career in 2000. She then went on to earn her Master of Education in Elementary Administration from William Woods University in 2010.

Mrs. Heidenwith lives in Unionville with her husband Cody. They have two sons, Calvin who is also an educator, and Zachary who is a freshman at State Technical College of Missouri.

Mrs. Heidenwith will officially begin her duties as elementary principal in July of 2023.