Phillips Retires From Clark Mutual Board

Clark Mutual Insurance Company held their 133rd Annual Meeting Monday, January 30th, 2023.

Gene Phillips is retiring after 41 years on the board. Gene has served as a faithful director as both President and Vice-President for several years.

Karen Arnold was elected as a new board member replacing Phillips

Amanda Ross became the Secretary-Treasurer for the Mutual as of January 2022 after she purchased Huffman Insurance Agency, Inc. from John Huffman. At that time Curtis Mack replaced Gary Plenge on the board who retired after serving 30 years.

Current Directors are:

Lee Suter-President

John Huffman-Vice-President

Amanda Ross-Secretary-Treasurer

Ed Riney

Buddy Kattelmann

Curtis Mack

Karen Arnold

Over the years this company has established a reputation for conducting a careful, conservative business in accordance with well-established business practice, decreed by the board of directors and followed by the officers. From the very beginning we had the confidence of the public, but never more so than today. Our basic principle has been to help one another.

At the same time, we keep in mind that we must meet the need of the changing times and demands of our policyholders.