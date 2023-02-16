School Board Approves Roofing, Sidewalk Projects

By Mike Scott

The Clark County R-1 School board approved several bids during their Wednesday, February 8 meeting.

Topping this list were several roof sealing projects, including the High School, around the skylights at Black Hawk, a second area a Black Hawk and the Middle School gym wall. All will be coated with a Conklin roofing product. The low bidder for this set of projects was Precision Coating, for a cost of $154,914. The other bid was from Show-Me Roofing in the amount of $165,580.

The bus garage roof replacement bid was won by C&C Contracting for $24, 454.21. The bid by MK Phillis Construction was $45,285.

The board considered two cement projects, which each had three bidders.

The first project included sidewalk replacements at Black Hawk and Running Fox.

Bids for the elementary school sidewalk replacements were:

Vince Green-54,440.50

Bash Concrete-$63,710

MK Phillips-$71.102.

The second project is for a sidewalk to run around the north side of the Activity Field to the visitors’ bleachers. Currently, the only sidewalk to the visitors’ bleachers runs on the south side.

The bids were:

Vince Green-$20,879

Bash Concrete-$28602.50

MK Phillips-$29,994

“We really feel that with this large of project, we recommend Bash,” said CCR-1 Superintendent Dr. Ritchie Kracht. “Bash has done many big projects.”

The board agreed and awarded the contracts to Bash.

In other business, the board approved updating a number of MSBA Board Policies.

“I have no concerns with any of these,” Kracht told board members. “Most of it is just legal jargon.”

The board also approved a new maternity leave policy for certified staff. The policy, which will give four weeks leave, will also be extended to dads and adoptive parents.

The board agreed to purchase several used low-meter copy machines from The Golden Ruler/Business Center. These copiers are the same models currently in use by the school, and will replace several machines that have over a million and a half copies.

Kracht also updated board members on some legislative issues being considered in Jefferson City, including open enrollment, and the “Parent’s Bill of Rights”

In his financial report, Kracht noted that revenues are coming in over budget in most areas.