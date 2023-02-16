Sheriff Submits Resignation

By Echo Menges

Knox County Sheriff Allen Gudehus submitted his resignation to the Knox County Clerk’s Office on Friday afternoon, February 10, 2023.

“As of February 24, 2023 I resign the office of Knox County Sheriff to accept other employment,” said Sheriff Gudehus in the letter.

Gudehus was in his office Friday afternoon and told several visitors he was resigning for “a lot of reasons” without pinpointing any specific cause for leaving. He also told visitors he was taking a job outside of law enforcement.

Gudehus has spent a total of 32 years in service to Knox County as an elected official. Before becoming the Sheriff, he served as the Knox County Treasurer for 18 years.

His first term as Sheriff began on January 1, 2013, following the retirement of the late Sheriff Mike Kite. He lost his bid for re-election in 2016 to former Sheriff Robert Becker, and was appointed to fill the seat when Becker was forced out in 2019.

Gudehus went on to be re-elected in 2020 and began the current term on January 1, 2021.

With nearly two years left in the current term, the Knox County Commission has the authority to appoint an interim Sheriff until a Special Election can be held in Knox County. If no one is appointed, the office automatically falls under the authority of the Knox County Coroner Alan Rimer.

According to Gudehus, there is one full-time deputy, David Fagin, working at the KCSO along with two part-time deputies, Naomi Tharp and David Dudley. Deputy Jason Powell has also continued to serve the KCSO on occasion.

Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop and LaGrange Police Chief Carl Knoche are reserve KCSO Deputies.