New Prosecutor Sworn-In

Submitted by Jane Dunn

Jane E. Dunn was sworn in as the Sullivan County Prosecuting Attorney on Thursday, February 2, 2023 by Judge Tracey Mason- White. Ms. Dunn was appointed to this position by Judge Terry Tschannen and will hold the office until a Prosecuting Attorney is elected.

Ms. Dunn is a former Milan resident. She is the daughter of Dorothy and Keith Banner. She graduated from Milan C-II in 1981. She also graduated from Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University) and Thomas Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan.

After graduation, Ms Dunn worked for the Public Defenders Office for 29 years starting in Carutherville, Missouri and then Chillicothe, Missouri.