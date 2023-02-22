The Gym Bar & Grill Now Open on Kahoka Square

By Emily Bontrager

A new bar and grill called The Gym Bar & Grill is now open on the Kahoka Square. The Gym Bar & Grill is owned by Jeff Kovar and Jerri Murphy. The new establishment had a soft opening on Valentine’s Day and hosted a race day watch party on Sunday, February 19th.

Kovar, 55, is from Kahoka and Murphy, 56, is originally from Tennessee. The two first met when they worked at Burger King together and are good friends. Jeff has past experience working in a few restaurants and Jerri owned a restaurant in Keokuk, IA called Jen and Jerri’s.

The two decided to purchase what was previously The Break Room Bar & Grill, so they could open up their own business.

“We wanted to give the community more than just your local bar. We wanted to give them food, a nice warm atmosphere, and a friendly environment to spend their time and have somewhere to go that is more than just a bar,” Murphy said.

Both of the owners have their own reason for why the bar and grill is named The Gym.

“Most of the time when you get pulled over the policeman will say, ‘Where are you coming from?’ and they can just say, ‘The gym,’” Murphy explained.

“My reason was when you are talking to your friends and they ask, ‘What are you doing tonight?’ ‘I’m going to the gym.’ ‘Oh, you must work out a lot,’” Kovar laughed.

Jeff and Jerri are excited to be open and to provide some delicious food to their customers.

The Gym Bar & Grill is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The Gym offers daily lunch specials Monday through Friday for $7.99. A full menu and a kid’s menu of different types of sandwiches, appetizers, and salad is also available.

You can dine in, carry out, or lunch delivery is available for those inside Kahoka city limits. The owners only ask to please tip the delivery person since there is no additional delivery charge. The Gym also offers a full bar with complimentary popcorn or pretzels.

At the beginning of March, breakfast will be served from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

“We will be starting a limited menu for breakfast. It will be omelets, eggs, French toast, pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, biscuits and gravy, and homemade fried potatoes,” Murphy said.

The event room in the establishment will be available to rent in the future, but at the moment renovations are being completed. The bar still plans to continue some of the well-known events in the future as well.

“We have video gaming. We are going to continue the dart league and try to get a pool league started,” Murphy explained.

The Gym Bar & Grill is now open, and you can follow them on Facebook to see daily lunch specials and other events in the future.

“Come on down and come out for a good time,” Kovar said.

To order food or if you have any questions, you can call The Gym Bar & Grill at 660-727-3200. The restaurant is located at 107 N. Morgan Street in Kahoka, Missouri on the east side of the square. Smoking will be allowed in the building.