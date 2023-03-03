 Clark County Extension Council To Host The 37th Annual Farm/City Night 

The Clark County Extension Council will host the 37th annual Farm/City Night on March 11th , at the Clark County Middle School in Kahoka, Missouri. The evening will kick off with the Clark County Farm Bureau serving a soup and sandwich supper from 4:30-6:30 pm. Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food items or to make a monetary donation to support the Clark County Food Pantry.

The evening’s program will begin at 6:15pm with the recognition of Extension Council members, the 2022 Century Farm recipients and the awarding of the Leaders Honor Roll, as well as a few other acknowledgments. At 6:30pm, The Peterson Brothers will take the stage as our featured entertainment. The Peterson Farm Brothers are three brothers who farm in Central Kansas and leverage their digital and public speaking platforms to entertain and educate while sharing their message about agriculture.

In addition to the educational and entertaining program, many local businesses and organization will have displays setup in the gym during the meal. Businesses and organizations are welcome to bring their own table and set up that night, but in the spirit of the foundations of this free event the Extension Council requests that no sales be made. Numerous door prizes will be given at the end of the evening thanks to the many local supports. This event is free of charge and open to the public. The Extension Council is grateful for all of the community partners that come together each year to make this event a success. For more information, please contact the Clark County Extension Office at 660-727-3339.