Green City Boys Repeat As District Champions

Green City held off a challenge from fifth ranked Grundy County/ Newtown-Harris to re-peat as Class 1 District 14 champions by a 60-41 final score. The Gophers (24-4, ranked sixth in Missouri Boys Class 1) outscored the Panthers in every quarter.

Green City led 27- 19 at the half. Green City outscored Grundy County (25-3, ranked fifth in Missouri boys Class 1) by a 33-22 second half margin to seal the win.

Green City plays Orrick (19-8) on Monday, February 27 at the St. Joseph, Missouri Civic Center in the boy’s Class 1 Sectional playoff round at 6PM.

“They show up every day and work hard,” Green City coach Matt Ayers said. “They know what it takes. They showed that. Our defense was the difference. We didn’t shoot the ball that well.”

“Defensively, we were as as good as I have seen us all year long,” Matt Ayers said. “These kids have had a great group of Dads railed them. They had a great coach be-fore me (Donnie Fields). I just came into a good situation with a group of kids that knew how to win.”

“I’m not taking anything for that. They went out there and they did it. They went out there and executed,” Matt Ayers said. Asher Buggs-Tipton scored a game high 27 points. Kaden Hatcher was in double figures with 12 points.

Ty Hall fired in 11 points. Xander Salas scored six points. Aaron Peavler put in four points. Grant O’Haver added two Green City points.

Corbin Axtell led Grundy County with 14 points. Tate McClaren scored nine points. Hunter Miller and Aidan Rains tallied seven Panther points each.

Seniors Aidan Rains and Cole Peterson played their final games for Grundy Coun-ty/ Newtown-Harris.