Special Election for Open Sheriff Seat to be Held During April 4 Municipal Election

By Echo Menges

According to Knox County Clerk Marlene Spory, one candidate has been added to the Special Election ballot for Knox County Sheriff.

The Knox County Republican Committee and the Knox County Democrat Committee met Thursday, February 23, 2023, to interview prospective candidates.

The Republican Committee interviewed Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy David Dudley of Edina and LaGrange Police Chief Carl Knoche of rural Knox City. The committee chose Knoche for the Republican nomination. The Democrat Committee did not submit a candidate for the Democrat nomination.

Filing for the seat officially closed on Friday, February 24, however, write-in candidates may still file for the office until the end of the business day on March 9. Those interested in filing for the seat as a write-in candidate can obtain more information about the process at the Knox County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse.

According to Missouri Revised Statute 57.010, no person shall be eligible for the office of sheriff who has been convicted of a felony. Such person shall be a resident taxpayer and elector of said county, shall have resided in said county for more than one whole year next before filing for said office and shall be a person capable of efficient law enforcement.

Currently, the Knox County Coroner is charged with overseeing the administration of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office until a new Sheriff is chosen by Knox County voters, or an interim Sheriff is appointed by the Knox County Commission.

Appointing an interim Sheriff has been a challenge for the Commission, due to lack of interest in the appointment, and the inability of Knoche to legally fill the role ahead of the Special Election, while still fulfilling his duties as a Police Chief until an appropriate notice to vacate his Police Chief position can be given.

The Commissioners told The Edina Sentinel they are undecided as to whether they will make any appointment ahead of the Special Election in April.