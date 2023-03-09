New Milan C-2 Activities Director

The Milan C-2 Board of Education selected MR. CHED HURLEY to serve as the ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR for the 23-24 School Year. Mr. Hurley has been a coach at the Milan C-2 School District for four (4) years – primarily as the Head HS Girls Basketball Coach; while also serving as Head HS Softball Coach, Head JH Softball Coach and Golf Coach. Mr. Hurley has taught/coached in Northeast Missouri for many years and is also a lead Special Education teacher at Milan HS – he will remain in that role – while also serving as Activities Director and Head Girls Basketball Coach