Sullivan County Commission Meeting Minutes

Tuesday February 14, 2023 – The Sullivan County Commission met with Presiding Commissioner Chris May, District #1 Commissioner Rye Page, District #2 Commissioner Michael Williams, and County Clerk Rachael Hall. Also present was Greg Liebhart, Road & Bridge Foreman.

PRIOR MINUTES – Minutes from the February 7th meeting was presented. District #1 Commissioner Page made a motion, seconded by District #2 Commissioner Williams, to approve the minutes with corrections. The motion passed by a vote; Presiding Commissioner May (yes), District #1 Commissioner Page (yes), District #2 Commissioner Williams (yes)

COURT ORDERS, VOUCHERS

Court Orders #2022000027 for Real Estate and #2022000578 – #2022000617 for Personal Property were presented.

Vouchers 0012829 – 0012854 were presented by Clerk Hall.

Greg Liebhart, Road & Bridge Foreman updated the Commission on Road & Bridge issues. District #1 Commissioner Page stated the signage for Highway VV and N was done and gave it to Greg to put up. Greg stated he was getting bids for a pintle hitch for the dump truck. Greg updated the Commission on an issue that happened while one of his employees was doing some road work. District #1 Commissioner Page stated he had been contacted by a resident who said he would haul and spread the rock for his road once it was purchased. It was the consensus of the Commission to table this matter until bids for the rock have been received.

District #2 Commissioner Williams stated he has contacted Sullivan County Memorial Hospital (SCMH) to see if they could utilize the monies received by the Opioid Settlement. The regulations on spending this money are very restricted and SCMH has mandatory yearly opioid training for their staff and could utilize these funds. District #2 Commissioner Williams made a motion, seconded by District #1 Commissioner Page to reimburse SCMH for their staff Opioid training out of the Opioid Settlement Fund. The motion passed by a vote; Presiding Commissioner May (yes), District #1 Commissioner Page (yes), District #2 Commissioner Williams (yes).

Clerk Hall presented an order of the County Commission of Sullivan County, Missouri requesting specific ballots (whether test, sample, cast, or uncast) to be disposed of in an approved manner required by State Statue RSMo 028.007. In this order Clerk Hall is requesting Uncast Municipal Elections ballots from election years 2002, 2006, 2008, and 2010; Uncast and Sample Primary Election Ballots from election years 1998, 2004, 2006, 2010, and 2012; Uncast and Test General Election ballots from election years 2013 and 2014; Uncast and Test Special Election ballots from the 2009 election year; Election Registers from Municipal Election years 2010 and 2013; Election Registers from General Election years 2010, and 2014; Election Registers from Primary Election years 2012 and 2014; and 1997 Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Receipts. All to be disposed of by High Hope Recycling in a manner approved by State Statue RSMo 028.007 and RSMo GS 008. District #1 Commissioner Page made a motion, seconded by District #2 Commissioner Williams to approve the Order as submitted by County Clerk Hall. The motion passed by a vote; Presiding Commissioner May (yes), District #1 Commissioner Page (yes), District #2 Commissioner Williams (yes)

Clerk Hall informed the Commission Deputy Clerk Heather McCabe was working with the TextMyGov app and would update them at a future meeting.

Deborah Taylor, Sullivan County Health Department Administrator presented a resolution regarding the County Health Officer for approval. After reading and discussing the Resolution District #2 Commissioner Williams made a motion, seconded by District #1 Commissioner Page to approve the resolution as presented by Deborah Taylor. The motion passed by a vote; Presiding Commissioner May (yes), District #1 Commissioner Page (yes), District #2 Commissioner Williams (yes)

The Commission met with County Lawyer Travis Elliott via phone to discuss some County issues. Mr. Elliott advised the Commission on the proper procedures.

With no further business to discuss it was ordered that the Commission adjourn until February 21, 2023 at 10:00am.