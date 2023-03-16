Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Community Activities Planned at Hospital

By Alisa Kigar, SCH Communications Specialist

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colon cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States that affects both men and women. Unlike most cancers, colorectal cancer is often preventable with screening and highly treatable when detected early. With early detection, colon cancer has a 90% survival rate.

Screening is the number one way to prevent or detect this disease early, when it’s most treatable. The most common screening is a colonoscopy. If you’re age 45 or older, talk to your doctor about screening. If you have a personal or family history of colorectal disease, ask your doctor when you should start screening and how often it should be done.

A less invasive alternative to traditional colonoscopy is a FIT screening. The fecal immunochemical test (FIT) uses antibodies to detect blood in the stool. This test is done in the comfort of your home and no bowel prep is required. FIT is a common colorectal cancer screening test. People with a positive FIT result are advised to have a colonoscopy to investigate the cause of the bleeding because a FIT test alone cannot diagnose cancer.

In observance of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Scotland County Hospital is offering a FIT kit & lab results for $25 total (Cash, Check or Credit/Debit). Call the Triage Nurse at Memphis Medical Services at 660- 465-2828, during business hours, and ask for a FIT kit, then stop by any of Scotland County Hospital’s rural health clinics (Lancaster, Edina, Memphis or Wyaconda) to pick up your FIT kit. Return the completed kit to any of Scotland County Hospital’s rural health clinics or the hospital outpatient registration desk at the ER/Main entrance.

As another part of the observance of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month at Scotland County Hospital, there will be a free “Lunch & Learn” on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12 noon in the Hospital’s Library Conference Room located off Watkins Street in Memphis (Parking Lot B). Andrea Graham, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, will demonstrate a healthy recipe, followed by a presentation by Dr. Jay Nastav, a general surgeon at Scotland County Hospital, who will present information on colon health and colon cancer prevention. Please call 660-465-8511 to register for this free event.

When it comes to colorectal cancer, the most common symptom is no symptom. Remember – colon cancer is highly treatable when detected early. Schedule your screening exam today with any of the surgeons at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics in Memphis or call this month for a FIT kit.