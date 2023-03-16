Knoche to be Appointed to Knox County Sheriff’s Seat Next Week

By Echo Menges

The Knox County Commission is expected to appoint La Grange Police Chief Carl Knoche as interim Knox County Sheriff on Monday morning, March 20, to fulfill the seat until the special election is held on Tuesday, April 4.

“That’s the plan,” said Knox County Presiding Commissioner Les Cardwell. “But we don’t know what’s coming.”

The Sheriff seat was officially vacated by former Knox County Sheriff Allen Gudehus on February 24, nearly two years before the end of his term. Currently, Knox County Coroner Alan Rimer is tasked with overseeing the Sheriff’s Office.

Knoche is the only candidate on the special election ballot who filed for the office. He was nominated to fill the Republican spot on the ballot by the Knox County Republican Committee in February.

The Knox County Democratic Committee did not enter a nomination for the race, and filing closed for any write-in candidates last week, on Thursday, March 9.

The commission reported being more comfortable making the appointment because there is only one candidate, and their decision cannot be taken as support for one particular candidate over another.

Knoche has submitted his resignation as the La Grange Police Chief. His last day will be this Friday, March 17.

The commission is hopeful Knoche can be sworn-in the same day he is appointed and immediately take over the operations of the KCSO as the interim Sheriff.

Once elected by Knox County voters, Knoche will fulfill the current term to the end of 2024.

The Edina Sentinel conducted a question and answer interview via email with Knoche, to help the community get better acquainted with him.