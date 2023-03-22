Clark County Designated Missouri’s Newest Agri-Ready Designated County

KAHOKA, MO – Clark County has taken action to support agricultural development, education and economic growth and has received Agri-Ready County Designation by Missouri Farmers Care (MFC), a coalition of more than 40 leading Missouri agricultural groups. Through the Agri-Ready County Designation program, MFC identifies counties that create an environment conducive to agricultural opportunity which actively supports Missouri’s largest industry.

“I am glad to provide this opportunity for the citizens of Clark County,” said Steve Krueger, Clark County Presiding Commissioner. “Our farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses are proud to contribute to Missouri agriculture’s economic impact. Becoming an Agri-Ready Designated County will position Clark County to make the most of our agricultural strengths.”

In Clark County, agriculture generated more than $129 million in agricultural product sales, translating into $46.2 million in value-added to the local economy, according to the 2021 Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) Economic Contributions of Agriculture and Forestry Study. Agriculture, forestry and other related industries support 963 local jobs, with the county’s agricultural strength lead by the production of grains, oilseeds and hogs and other livestock.

“I am excited that Clark County is taking a pro-agriculture stance,” said Michael Phillips, Clark County Farm Bureau president. “Agriculture drives our economy in rural Missouri. Agriculture keeps more of our dollars in Clark County. The county’s pro-agriculture stance will give assurance to farmers and businesses alike. I look forward to the Agri-Ready program promoting Clark County to value-added agriculture ventures looking for a great place to do business.”

Through the Agri- Ready program, MFC partners with county leaders to advance local agricultural enterprise, promote the county as a prime location for business expansion and enhance workforce readiness for agricultural careers. In addition, MFC partners with local FFA leaders to implement Agriculture Education on the Move in third-grade classrooms. Through the partnership, student leaders will present agricultural careers, crop science, and livestock production segments through engaging, hands-on activities and lessons while developing their speaking and leadership skills.

“Clark County’s agricultural productivity, county leadership, and partnership with Missouri Farmers Care open it up to a world of opportunities,” said Ashley McCarty, executive director of Missouri Farmers Care. “Announcing designation is just the beginning; our partnership will work to build on the county’s agricultural strengths and support an environment that opens new opportunities for Clark County.”

Clark County has become the 66th Agri- Ready Designated County, joining Scotland, Sullivan, Chariton, Macon, Randolph, Audrain, Montgomery, Warren, Lincoln, Pike and Marion counties in northeastern Missouri; statewide, Clark also joins: Andrew, Atchison, Barry, Benton, Buchanan, Bollinger, Butler, Caldwell, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carroll, Cole, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Dunklin, Franklin,

Gasconade, Gentry, Henry, Holt, Howell, Johnson, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Madison, McDonald, Mercer, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Polk, Reynolds, Saline, Scott, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Shannon, Stoddard, Texas, Vernon, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wright in Agri- Ready Designation.

Counties wishing to apply for Agri-Ready County Designation must meet program requirements, including no ordinances regulating agriculture in conflict with state law and support of agricultural stewardship, growth and opportunities. After the application is received from the county commission, the MFC Agri-Ready Review Committee examines any local ordinances, regulations and statements of support prior to MFC awarding designation.

MFC’s Agri-Ready County Designation launched in December 2015 as a voluntary connection between Missouri counties and the Missouri Farmers Care organization. Agri-Ready County Designation recognizes and builds on the impact of family farmers and agri-businesses as key contributors to our economy and the quality of life in our communities.

For more information, view the 2021 Economic Contributions of Agriculture and Forestry in Scotland County Fact Sheet presented by the Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri Farm Bureau, and Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority.