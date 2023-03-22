Commission Appoints Interim Sheriff

By Echo Menges

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been under the administration of Knox County Coroner Alan Rimer since February 24, 2023, when former Sheriff Allen Gudehus resigned from his post and vacated the elected position.

On Monday morning, March 20, the Knox County Commission appointed Carl Knoche as the Interim Sheriff.

Sheriff Knoche is the only candidate on the Special Election ballot. The Special Election will take place in conjunction with the coming Municipal Election on April, 4.

Sheriff Knoche was appointed following a nomination by Eastern District Commissioner Ronnie Leckbee, which was seconded by Western District Commissioner Luther Green. Presiding Commissioner Les Cardwell also voted in favor of the appointment, during the Commission’s regular meeting.

Immediately following the appointment, Knox County Associate Circuit Judge Tom Redington swore-in the new Sheriff who took the Oath of Office and signed the needed paperwork.

The swearing-in ceremony was held among a collection of courthouse staff, local law enforcement officers, and Sheriff Knoche’s immediate family. Allison Amidei held the Bible during the ceremony, and pinned the Sheriff with his new badge.

Sheriff Knoche immediately began his duties bidding his family farewell and heading to the basement of the courthouse.

“It’s time to go to work,” said newly appointed Interim Sheriff Carl Knoche before taking over at the KCSO.