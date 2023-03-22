Scotland County 4-H Highlighted During Rotary Meeting

Kristy Eggleston-Wood presented a program to the members of the Rotary Club of Scotland County on March 15, 2023, at noon at Keith’s Cafe. She is the Youth Program Associate for Scotland County with the University of Missouri Extension. She reported that Scotland County has 113 youth enrolled in 4-H this year. That includes 19 Clover Kids which are age 5-8. There are 30 adult volunteers that have been screened and approved this year. Eggleston-Wood reported that there are three 4-H clubs in Scotland County: Azen Jolly Timers, Gorin Go-Getters and Jolly Jacks and Jills. Eggleston-Wood is pictured with local Rotarian Corey Stott. Submitted by Alisa Kigar