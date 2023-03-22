 Skip to content

Scotland County Coach Accepts Knox County R-I Assistant Principal Job

 By David Sharp 

The Knox County R-I School District has announced on Social Media that current Scotland County R-1 Head Football and Track Coach Troy Carper has accepted the Grades 6-12 Principal position at Knox County. 

Troy Carper replaces current Assistant Principal Keith Gudehus who is retiring at the end of the school year. Keith Gudehus is a retired Lt. Colonel of the US Army. Mr. Gudehus is a combat veteran of the Middle Eastern Wars. 

Mr. Gudehus coached the Lady Eagle Varsity girls, winning a district championship along the way. 

Troy Carper has been a successful varsity football coach at Scotland County. Carper taught Special Education at Scotland County. He will assume his administrative duties at Knox County on July 1, 2023. 

