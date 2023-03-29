 Farmer Named  New Postmaster at Kahoka Post Office 

By Emily Bontrager

Christina Farmer has been named the new postmaster at the Kahoka Post Office.

Christina, 38, grew up in Clark County and her family is from the Revere area. In her free time, Christina likes to spend time with her boys.

Christina attended Southeastern and Carl Sandburg College where she studied radiology. She began working for the postal service in May of 2013.

“I was unemployed, and I came in looking for a position and Kathy Anderson helped me in the process and then I got hired,” Christina said.

Christina gives credit to Linda Smeltser for training her when she first started at the post office.

“I started in Alexandria as a PMR Clerk and shortly thereafter, I was moved to the Revere office,” Christina said.

In October of 2016, Christina started working at the Kahoka Post Office.

“I was a PTF when I came here and then when Daryl left in 2019, I became the lead clerk,” Christina recalled.

During her time at the post office, Christina has worked for three different postmasters and she has learned from all of them over the years. She also has experience working at many of the small post offices in the area.

Christina’s first effective day as the new postmaster in the Kahoka office was February 25.

“I’m familiar with the office and with the carriers, so that transition will be a lot easier than most,” Christina said.

“It is a lot more responsibility than I am used to. I believe I am handling it well.”

Christina will be responsible for the carriers and the clerks in the office. She is very excited for the opportunity to be the new postmaster and her favorite part of working at the post office is interacting with the customers.

“I never thought I would climb the ladder like I have, and it is very exciting,” Christina said.

The Kahoka Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30 and Saturday from 9 to 11. The post office is located at 111 W Commercial St, Kahoka, MO and their phone number is 660-727- 2430.