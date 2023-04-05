March Minutes: Edina Council Approves Water, Sewer, Trash Price Increase

Submitted by Margaret Gibson, City Clerk

DRAFT – March 13, 2023 – The Board of Aldermen met in regular session with Mayor Alex Reel presiding. Aldermen present: Dot Kriegshauser, Delmar Strange, David Bugh, Rick Yoakum, Mark Parrish. Absent: Staci Rimer.

Others present: Matt Suhadolc, Klingner & Associates; Peggy Collinge, City Treasurer; Ryan Bishop, Chief of Police; Roger Parton, Superintendent of Utilities; Mike Wriedt, Wastewater Superintendent; Echo Menges, Editor Edina Sentinel.

Motion was made by David Bugh and seconded by Delmar Strange to approve the minutes and reports as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion was made by Dot Kriegshauser and seconded by Mark Parrish to pay all bills as presented with the exception of the Hawkins Insurance invoice for property insurance. (The City Treasurer said a budget amendment is needed prior to approving this invoice.) Motion carried unanimously.

Matt Suhadolc, Klingner & Associates, met with the Board. He presented the contract agreement with T&B Trucking and Excavating and the Notice to Proceed for the LaFayette Street Stormwater Improvements project. Motion was made by Mark Parrish and seconded by David Bugh to authorize the Mayor to sign the documents for the LaFayette Street Stormwater project. Motion carried unanimously.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Peggy Collinge, City Treasurer, met with the Board. She informed the Board that the 31% increase in property and liability insurance is basically due to the City’s increased spending and the change in the ISO rating. She said the budget will need to be amended to allow for this expenditure. Motion was made by Mark Parrish and seconded by Delmar Strange to amend the budget as needed and to approve the payment for the property and liability insurance. Motion carried unanimously.

Roger Parton, Superintendent of Utilities, presented the Board with his written report regarding work completed for the last month and plans for the future. He said the City will be discontinuing the use of a uniform company and he suggested that the City purchase orange or green shirts for employees for their safety. Roger presented quotes from local businesses for different types of apparel. Motion was made by Mark Parrish and seconded by David Bugh to purchase 5 t-shirts from H2 Grafx for each of the employees in the water, sewer, street, and sanitation departments. Motion carried unanimously.

Roger requested an expenditure for tracks for the skid steer. Motion was made by Rick Yoakum and seconded by Dot Kriegshauser to amend the budget (capital improvement) in the amount of $2,200 to allow for this purchase. Motion carried unanimously.

Parton presented an estimate (over $500) for some general repairs and maintenance for the truck he drives for work. There was a consensus of the Board to have these repairs made.

The annual Spring Clean-Up for bulky items was discussed. There was a consensus of the Board to schedule this for April 18th and 19th.

Ryan Bishop, Chief of Police, presented his written report to the Board. There have been reports of feral cats in some neighborhoods. Ryan suggested that anyone with a barn or other outbuildings in the country should contact him if they would be interested in having cats relocated to their farm. He said he can use a live trap for this purpose and noted that cats should be licensed with the City and not allowed to run loose.

APPLICATIONS FOR BUILDING PERMITS

The Board considered the following applications for building permits:

Clarence Miller and Edwin Miller requested a permit to build a 36’x84’ duplex on East Reid Street. This will be wood frame with metal exterior and the contractor is Hillside Metals. Motion was made by Rick Yoakum and seconded by David Bugh to approve this permit. Motion carried unanimously.

Jeremiah Schrage requested a permit to build three duplexes (each 30’x84’) in the 900 block of North 6th Street. These will be built on concrete slabs with vinyl or metal siding. Ezra Miller (Miller Bros Concrete) and Junior Miller (Hillside Metals) will be the contractors. There was a consensus of the Board that this permit not be approved until an agreement is made regarding the exact location of the duplexes, due to the City easement on this property.

ORDINANCES NO. 726 AND 727

Mayor Reel reported that the City Attorney, Brenda Swedberg, prepared two proposed ordinances as requested. Motion was made by Mark Parrish and seconded by Dot Kriegshauser for Bill No. 726, to adjust water, sewer, and trash rates, be introduced and read the first time by title only. Roll call vote was taken. (5 ayes, 0 nays, 1 absent) Motion carried and Bill No. 726 was read by title only.

Motion was made by Rick Yoakum and seconded by Mark Parrish for Bill No. 726 to be read a second time by title only. Roll call vote was taken. (5 ayes, 0 nays, 1 absent) Motion carried and Bill No. 726 was read a second time by title only.

Motion was made by David Bugh and seconded by Rick Yoakum to adopt Ordinance No. 726 to adjust water, sewer, and trash rates. Roll call vote was taken. (5 ayes, 0 nays, 1 absent) Motion carried and Ordinance No. 726 was adopted.

Motion was made by Mark Parrish and seconded by David Bugh for Bill No. 727, to increase the digging permit fee to $250, be introduced and read the first time by title only. Roll call vote was taken. (5 ayes, 0 nays, 1 absent) Motion carried and Bill No. 727 was read by title only.

Motion was made by Rick Yoakum and seconded by Dot Kriegshauser to be read a second time by title only. Roll call vote was taken. (5 ayes, 0 nays, 1 absent) Motion carried and Bill No. 727 was read a second time by title only.

Motion was made by Rick Yoakum and seconded by David Bugh to adopt Ordinance No. 727 to increase the digging permit fee to $250. Roll call vote was taken. (5 ayes, 0 nays, 1 absent) Motion carried and Ordinance No. 727 was adopted.

Mike Wriedt, Wastewater Superintendent, updated the Board regarding MODOT’s request to connect their facility north of Edina to the City sewer system. He said MODOT made this request in 2022 and it was reviewed and approved by the City at the September 12, 2022 meeting. Mike said it was understood that the City would receive reimbursement for metered usage but would not be installing, taking ownership or be responsible for any repairs or maintenance to this extension. An agreement was to be drafted by the City Attorney but this had not happened and then the City was without an attorney for some time. Mike said the new City Attorney will be drafting this agreement and a special meeting will be scheduled, if necessary, for the Board to consider the agreement.

MAYOR’S REPORT

Mayor Reel reviewed with the Board their committee appointments and responsibilities regarding specific City departments.

CITIZEN COMMENTS

Weldon Woodward addressed the Board. He expressed his appreciation for all the City employees doing such a great job, especially Roger and his crew. He also commended the Mayor for doing such an excellent job.

Echo Menges announced several important upcoming community events including the storm spotter training.

Motion was made by David Bugh and seconded by Mark Parrish to adjourn. Motion carried and the meeting was adjourned.