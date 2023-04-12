City Approves Water Project Engineer, Budget

At the Monday, April 3 special meeting of the Kahoka City Council, the board reviews the scoring for engineering companies being considered for the water filtration plant and waterline replacement project.

The companies considered were Klingner and Associates from Quincy, McClure Engineering from Macon and All States Consultants from Marceline and Columbia.

“All three would be excellent choices,” said Mayor Tony Anderson.

Proposals from the various companies were scored by city officials, with Klingner receiving the highest score.

A motion to accept Klinger as the engineer for the project was approved.

In other business, the council reviewed bids for the Cemetery Certificate of Deposit. Kahoka State Bank offered 4.25%, Exchange Bank offered 4.009%, and Peoples Bank of Wyaconda offered 4.40% for 12 months.

The board voted to place the CD with Peoples Bank.

The council also gave its final approval to the 2023-2024 budget, running from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

A summary of the budget is below.