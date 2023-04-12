Sheriff’s Office and Police Department Arrest Wanted Man

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Sheriff, Police Chief, and Deputies Effect Arrest of Wanted Parole Violator

Edina, MO – On March 24, 2023 the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Missouri Probation and Parole who provided a warrant for the arrest of Matthew Coop, 36, of Edina.

Probation and Parole advised that Coop was a Parole absconder and had been wanted for some time, but had been proving difficult to locate.

After observing a possible known location of the subject, Sheriff Knoche observed the wanted person leave a home on foot and begin walking down the street.

The Sheriff approached Coop, established contact, and ordered him to stop. At that time, Coop began to run on foot and the Sheriff gave chase.

Sheriff Knoche was able to catch Coop as he tried to jump a fence and detain him as Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop and Knox County deputies arrived to assist.

Coop was taken into custody and lodged at the Lewis County Jail on a no-bond warrant.