Low Turnout at Municipal Election Held April 4

The following information was provided by the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office for the Tuesday April 4, 2023, General Municipal Election. Sullivan County Missouri has 3775 registered votes with 648 residents casting their vote in the election. The voter turnout was 17%.

City of Milan

Northward Alderman

Richard Head – 25

(write-in) – 2

Westward Alderman

Lesa J. Smith – 37

Southward Alderman

Darin Tucker – 21

(write-in) – 1

Mayor City of Green City

Marjorie DeGreef – 56

David Fields (write-in) – 57

Green City Northward Alderman

Zack Powell – 27

Laura Leslie (write-in) – 18

Green City Southward Alderman

Linda Branstetter – 65

(write-in) – 2

Green City R-1 School Board Member

vote for 3

Thomas Christen – 178

Brody Fude – 164

Jason Salas – 164

Green City Annual Municipal Elect

Yes – 58

No – 57

Green City Special School Bond

Yes – 166

No – 111

Village Trustee Village of Pollock

vote for 5

Riley Lilly – 8

Kathy Verslues – 6

Shirley Seidel – 6

David Prewitt – 6

Phyllis Bondefield – 6

Board Member Village of Humphreys

vote for 3

Roxanna Carter – 3

Caleb Cagle – 2

Brady Vaughn – 2

Medicine Creek Fire District Member

write in 5

Denny Daum – (write in) – 1

Kyle Hall – (write in) – 1

Michael Rhoades – (write in) – 1

Adam Boren – (write in) – 2

Board Member Linn County R-1 Public School

vote for 3

Chad Gooch – 16

Bryon Rojas – 14

Racheal Foster-Neal – 13

Humphreys Annual Municipal Elect

Yes – 58

No – 57

City of Newtown

Council Member

Amy Peterson – 10

Kyle Hall (write in) – 4

Alison Garcia (write in) 2

Marijuana Sales Tax

Yes – 515

No – 119

Sullivan Co. Memorial Hospital Sales Tax

Yes – 566

No – 76