Low Turnout at Municipal Election Held April 4

 The following information was provided by the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office for the Tuesday April 4, 2023, General Municipal Election. Sullivan County Missouri has 3775 registered votes with 648 residents casting their vote in the election. The voter turnout was 17%.

City of Milan 

Northward Alderman 

Richard Head – 25 

(write-in) – 2 

Westward Alderman 

Lesa J. Smith – 37 

Southward Alderman 

Darin Tucker – 21 

(write-in) – 1 

Mayor City of Green City 

Marjorie DeGreef – 56 

David Fields (write-in) – 57 

Green City Northward Alderman 

Zack Powell – 27 

Laura Leslie (write-in) – 18 

Green City Southward Alderman 

Linda Branstetter – 65 

(write-in) – 2 

Green City R-1 School Board Member 

vote for 3 

Thomas Christen – 178 

Brody Fude – 164 

Jason Salas – 164 

Green City Annual Municipal Elect 

Yes – 58 

No – 57 

Green City Special School Bond 

Yes – 166 

No – 111 

Village Trustee Village of Pollock 

vote for 5 

Riley Lilly – 8 

Kathy Verslues – 6 

Shirley Seidel – 6 

David Prewitt – 6 

Phyllis Bondefield – 6 

Board Member Village of Humphreys 

vote for 3 

Roxanna Carter – 3 

Caleb Cagle – 2 

Brady Vaughn – 2 

Medicine Creek Fire District Member 

write in 5 

Denny Daum – (write in) – 1 

Kyle Hall – (write in) – 1 

Michael Rhoades – (write in) – 1 

Adam Boren – (write in) – 2 

Board Member Linn County R-1 Public School 

vote for 3 

Chad Gooch – 16 

Bryon Rojas – 14 

Racheal Foster-Neal – 13 

Humphreys Annual Municipal Elect 

Yes – 58 

No – 57

City of Newtown 

Council Member 

Amy Peterson – 10 

Kyle Hall (write in) – 4 

Alison Garcia (write in) 2 

Marijuana Sales Tax 

Yes – 515 

No – 119 

Sullivan Co. Memorial Hospital Sales Tax 

Yes – 566 

No – 76 

