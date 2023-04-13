Low Turnout at Municipal Election Held April 4
The following information was provided by the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office for the Tuesday April 4, 2023, General Municipal Election. Sullivan County Missouri has 3775 registered votes with 648 residents casting their vote in the election. The voter turnout was 17%.
City of Milan
Northward Alderman
Richard Head – 25
(write-in) – 2
Westward Alderman
Lesa J. Smith – 37
Southward Alderman
Darin Tucker – 21
(write-in) – 1
Mayor City of Green City
Marjorie DeGreef – 56
David Fields (write-in) – 57
Green City Northward Alderman
Zack Powell – 27
Laura Leslie (write-in) – 18
Green City Southward Alderman
Linda Branstetter – 65
(write-in) – 2
Green City R-1 School Board Member
vote for 3
Thomas Christen – 178
Brody Fude – 164
Jason Salas – 164
Green City Annual Municipal Elect
Yes – 58
No – 57
Green City Special School Bond
Yes – 166
No – 111
Village Trustee Village of Pollock
vote for 5
Riley Lilly – 8
Kathy Verslues – 6
Shirley Seidel – 6
David Prewitt – 6
Phyllis Bondefield – 6
Board Member Village of Humphreys
vote for 3
Roxanna Carter – 3
Caleb Cagle – 2
Brady Vaughn – 2
Medicine Creek Fire District Member
write in 5
Denny Daum – (write in) – 1
Kyle Hall – (write in) – 1
Michael Rhoades – (write in) – 1
Adam Boren – (write in) – 2
Board Member Linn County R-1 Public School
vote for 3
Chad Gooch – 16
Bryon Rojas – 14
Racheal Foster-Neal – 13
Humphreys Annual Municipal Elect
Yes – 58
No – 57
City of Newtown
Council Member
Amy Peterson – 10
Kyle Hall (write in) – 4
Alison Garcia (write in) 2
Marijuana Sales Tax
Yes – 515
No – 119
Sullivan Co. Memorial Hospital Sales Tax
Yes – 566
No – 76