VOICE Project Gives Job Passports to Scotland County Elementary Students

By Echo Menges

Volunteer professionals from a myriad of career paths joined with the Community Action Partnership of Northeast Missouri to give local elementary school students a glimpse into their professions for the VOICE Project Career Day event held on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The event was organized by Angie Sullivan, CAP NEMO Special Projects Coordinator, held at the Scotland County Elementary School.

Presenters from the Scotland County Ambulance District, Scotland County Hospital, Missouri Department of Conservation, Memphis Head Start, and the Memphis Democrat/ Edina Sentinel met with students in third through sixth grades giving demonstrations and discussing various aspects of their jobs.

Student attendees broke into small groups and spent an hour visiting six different booths in ten-minute increments engaging with the professionals by asking questions, and handling various training tools and products.

Six color coordinated booths were set up to show students professions in arts and communications, natural resources and agriculture, business management and technology, human resources, health resources, and industrial business.

Students were given souvenir passports, which were stamped at each booth the students visited.

Students were also given an aspiration token to leave with the profession they were most interested in at the conclusion of the experience.

This year’s volunteers included Erick Burn, SCAD Director; Dr. Meagan Weber, SCH CEO; Chris Shoup, Memphis Head Start Center Supervisor, and Echo Menges, Editor/ Reporter for the NEMOnews Media Group.