 Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe to Host Annual Buy Missouri Day at the Capitol 

Edina Small Business Jared’s Jams will be featured at this year’s Buy Missouri Day in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will host the annual Buy Missouri Day at the Missouri State Capitol from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Over 30 Buy Missouri members from across the state will be featured in the third floor rotunda for legislators and members of the public to learn more about products manufactured in Missouri.

“We are excited to host Buy Missouri Day at the Capitol again this year to promote the incredible products made in our state,” Lieutenant Governor Kehoe said. “My background as a small business owner has allowed me to better understand the importance of supporting local businesses, and we are proud to have grown the Buy Missouri program to over 500 members who employ more than 16,000 Missourians.”

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Lt. Governor Kehoe, Governor Parson to Kick Off Buy Missouri Day the Capitol When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Missouri State Capitol (House Lounge)

Media: Open

Buy Missouri Member Showcase

When: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Missouri State Capitol (Third Floor Rotunda) Media: Open

About Buy Missouri:

The Buy Missouri program, established in 2017, is an economic development initiative led by the Office of Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe to promote Missouri manufacturers and products. Under Lt. Governor Kehoe’s leadership, the Buy Missouri program has grown from just over 100 members to more than 500 members and 40 retail partners, representing 98 counties from across the state. Visit buymissouri.net for more information and to find a complete listing of members and retail partners.

For more information on the Buy Missouri Program, contact Casey Adrian, Buy Missouri Director,