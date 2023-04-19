Paben Wins Skull Hooker Man Cave Makeover

By Emily Bontrager

Weapons 2 Wallhangers owners, Mike and Tamara ‘Tammy’ Paben, were not expecting to win a man cave makeover this year.

Mike, 55, grew up in Kahoka, Missouri and Tammy, 55 grew up in Alexandria, Missouri. The two met in high school when they were 16 years old and they have always had a love for the outdoors. In fact, Mike took Tammy out gigging frogs on their first date.

In 2007, the couple opened Weapons 2 Wallhangers. For many years, Weapons 2 Wallhangers has provided taxidermy services, hunting products, ammo, and guns for their customers.

Years before they opened the shop, Mike suggested that Tammy should start doing taxidermy. The opportunity presented itself one day when they were driving down a road in Clark County and the couple saw a squirrel.

“We actually saw the squirrel get hit and we grabbed it off the highway,” Tammy recalled.

Tammy still has the roadkill squirrel mount to this day.

Over the years, Tammy has made taxidermy mounts of elk, bears, fish, birds, deer, and many other animals. She is now semi-retired from this portion of the business.

Recently, the couple decided to sell most of their store inventory because of COVID-19.

“We couldn’t get anything, and the supply wasn’t there to get,” Mike said.

“We are still a full-service gun shop, just no inventory.”

After selling off the inventory in the gun shop, Tammy came up with the idea to make the shop into a man cave.

“We started to sell off the inventory, and he said, ‘What are we going to do with the shop?’ That is where the man cave thing came up,” Tammy explained.

One day, Tammy was scrolling through Facebook and she found the Skull Hooker giveaway and she decided to enter it.

The couple have used Skull Hooker products for many years and have carried them in their shop in the past.

“Skull Hooker is a trophy mount system for displaying your trophies. You can do skulls, turkey fans, and deer heads,” Tammy explained.

Tammy entered the giveaway in November of 2022, and she received an email that they had won first prize at the end of January of 2023. The two couldn’t believe that they actually won.

“When we got the email that said we won first prize, I forgot I had even entered it,” Tammy said.

The Paben’s won $2,500 worth of Skull Hooker products. A video crew also came to film the man cave makeover.

For the makeover, Mike and Tammy upgraded the gun shop with new flooring, paint, and furniture.

The Skull Hooker giveaway provided trophy mount systems for the couple to choose from. Mike and Tammy used these products to mount their game trophies in the man cave.

“What the stuff does is amazing. The way everything moves now, you can position them anyway you want to,” Tammy said.

It took the couple about a month to remodel the shop and they are happy with how it turned out.

“We love it and I think it turned out amazing,” Tammy said.

You can check out the Paben’s Skull Hooker makeover video on the Skull Hooker website and Facebook page.

You can contact Weapons 2 Wallhangers at 660-341-5537 or contact them on their Facebook page about gun purchases. Mike and Tammy are available at the shop on most evenings.