Rash of Catalytic Converter Thefts Reported in Edina

Law Enforcement Asking Public to Report Suspicious Activity

By Echo Menges

Edina, MO – Monday, April 24, 2023 – A rash of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Edina.

According to Edina Police Chief Ryan Bishop, seven catalytic converters have been reported stolen over the last ten days. Two attempted thefts were also reported.

On Monday, five catalytic converters were reported stolen from Triple T Transport, LLC, located on the southern edge of Edina.

Another catalytic converter theft was attempted at the same location, however, the thief or thieves were unable to complete the removal. The exhaust pipe of the vehicle was cut though during the attempt causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Two catalytic converters were reported stolen at KW’s Floor Care, LLC, which is also located on the south side of Edina, on Thursday, April 20.

On the east side of Edina at Cram-Mor Motors, there was an attempted theft of one catalytic converter, which caused significant damage to the vehicle though the thief or thieves were unable to remove it after cutting through the pipe. This attempted theft was reported the weekend prior, on April 15 or 16.

The thefts are being investigated by the Edina Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please report any suspicious activity you see especially late at night, or in the early morning hours,” said EPD Chief Ryan Bishop.

“Always be vigilant and contact law enforcement immediately if something is wrong,” said Knox County Sheriff Carl Knoche.

“Video surveillance of your property is a huge help to law enforcement during investigations, and prosecutions,” said Chief Bishop.

Catalytic converters break down vehicle engine emissions and are connected to a vehicle’s exhaust system. In the United States, new vehicles began being equipped with catalytic converters in 1975. Vehicles made after 1981 are required to have an EPA approved catalytic converter.

Catalytic converters are located underneath the vehicle situated between the engine and the exhaust. Engine emissions flow through the catalytic converter before those emissions are released into the air. Vehicles are commonly equipped with one or two catalytic converters.

Catalytic converter thieves commonly cut the pipe on either side of the catalytic converter to remove it from the vehicle, which can be expensive to repair.

The best way to tell if a catalytic converter has been stolen or tampered with is to get on the ground and look under the vehicle to see if the catalytic converter is missing or damaged.

Anyone with information about the recent rash of catalytic converter thefts in Edina is asked to report it to the Edina Police Department or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office immediately.