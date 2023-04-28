Alderton Awarded NEMSCA Secondary Counselor of the Year

By Emily Bontrager

Megan Alderton was named the NEMSCA secondary counselor of the year on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The Northeast Missouri School Counselor Association (NEMSCA) is a part of the Missouri School Counselor Association (MSCA). The MSCA is an organization that serves school counselors in Missouri.

According to moschoolcounselor.org, “MSCA was founded to help persons interested in school counseling make the most effective use of their skills and talents in services to students, parents, school personnel, and community members.”

Megan Alderton, 29, is from Kahoka, Missouri and she is the Clark County R-1 High School guidance counselor. Alderton has worked at the school for six years, with four of those years being the guidance counselor.

Alderton graduated from Clark County High School. She completed her undergraduate at University of Missouri and she received her master’s degree in School Counseling from Missouri Baptist University.

On May 6, Megan will graduate from Northwest Missouri State with a Education Specialist degree in K-12 Leadership and Superintendency.

Alderton loves everything about her job, and she has always wanted to help others.

“I love working with students and setting goals, whether it’s a career, whether it’s a mental health goal, college goals, or working through issues,” Alderton said.

“Every day is different, so each day I’m doing a different aspect of life with a different kid.”

Alderton will be representing NEMSCA at the MSCA fall conference this year as the 2023-2024 NEMSCA president.

She would like to thank Jason Harper for being supportive of her for the past six years.

“He has pushed me to continue my personal education. He has pushed me to become a part of the groups and clubs,” Alderton said.

“Also, the students and the parents for supporting me and trusting me. I appreciate the parents that reach out to me to check on things.”