Indians Win CC Relays

Clark County athletes swept the Wednesday’s Clark County Relays with 11 first-place finishes and a handful of silver medals.

Kaden Hamner took first in the boys 100M, with a time of 11.50. Hamner also won the 200M in 23.24, and the 400M in 51.31.

Abby Plenge won the girls 100m with a 13.59 time, and the 200m race with a 27.71 time. She also took second in the 400m, with a time of 1:01.11.

Austin Day took home the win in the boys Triple Jump, with a distance of 12.20m.

The boys 4×800 relay team finished 30 seconds faster the second place Monroe City, with a 9:30.76 time. The Indian boys 4×100 relay also blew away the competition, finishing almost three seconds faster than second place Keokuk, with a time of 44.73.

Trinity Little placed first in the girls 3200m, with a time of 14:32.23. In the boys 3200m, Mason McDaniel took first with a time of 11:29.01, followed by Kindric Hurt in second with a 11:35.19 time.

Lady Indian seniors Olivia Miller and Ally Fox dominated the girls javelin, taking the top two places. Miller threw a distance of 38.22m, and Fox had a distance of 34.8m. Merrick Bush was 16th place. In boys javelin, Camden Morss was fourth with a 37.60m toss, Luke Plenge placed fifth with a 37.57 throw, and Wyatt Randall placed eighth with a throw of 34.33m. Ryles McIntire placed 13th, and Landen Farmer placed 20th’

In the girls Long Jump, Ava McKay had a strong placing, scoring second with a leap of 4.23m. Kaylie Yates was sixth, with a distance of 3.92m, and Maci Cochenour placed seventh, with a 3.9m jump.

In the girls Triple Jump, Dee Dee Church took fifth, with a distance of 9.22m.

Brennan Fuller took fifth in boys Triple Jump with a 10.06m distance.

In boys Long Jump, Fuller took second with a 5.1m distance. Chris Randle and Isaac Wardlow tied for seventh, with a distance of 4.78m, and Brayen James had an 10th place finish, with a distance of 4.39m. Avery Dent placed 12th, with a 3.92 distance.

Olivia Miller and Ally Fox took second and third in girls Shot Put. Miller threw 9.78m, with Fox having a 9.70m toss. Bree Church placed ninth, with a measurement of 8.13m.

In boys shot, Clint Chamley took third, tossing shot 13.18m. Luke Plenge finished 10th, with a throw of 10.08m, and Landen Farmer placed 12th, with a toss of 9.42m. Wyatt Randall places 17th, Dylan Butler 18th and Riley Moeler 19th for Clark County.

In High Jump, Tianna Little tied for seventh in girls competition, clearing 1.22m. In boys action, Isaiah Hardin jumped 1.54m for fourth place, and Harrison Parker took fifth with a 1.49m jump.

Fox placed second in girls Discus, with a mark of 30.75m. Miller took ninth place, with a toss of 22.61m, and Dee Dee Church threw 19.66m for 12th place. On the boys side, Avery Biggerstaff placed fourth, with a 33.93m mark. Luke Plenge placed sixth, with a distance of 32.53m. Landen Farmer took 11th place, Camden Morss placed 12th, and Dylan Butler placed 19th.

The girls 4×800 relay team placed third, with a time of 11:43.07.

Lundyn Neves placed fifth in the girls 100m Hurdles wit ha 20.27 time. Ericka McDowell was seventh in 21.02. In the boys 110m Hurdles, Isaiah Hardin took third with a 20.56 time. Jerrett placed fourth with a 20.58 time, and Kevin Rodgers took fifth, with a time of 21.32.

Ava McKay placed second in the girls Pole Vault, clearing 2.7m. Irelyn Plenge was fifth, with a 2.25m vault, and Hayden West took seventh, clearing 1.5m. Garrett Billings took third for the boys Pole Vault, clearing 2.9m.

In the girls 100m, Isabella Irvin placed seventh, with a time of 15.19. In boys 100m, Jonny Shinn placed fourth with a 12.10 time. Brayen James took 10th place, and Avery Dent finished 15th.

The girls 4×200 relay team placed third, with a 1:59.66 time. The boys 4×200 place fourth, with a 1:48.30 time.

Trinity Little placed fifth in the girls 1600m race, with a time of 6:29.81. Mia Johnson and Irelyn Plenge rounded out the top ten with times of 7:06.46 and 7:19.11 respectively. On the boys side, Mason McDaniel took second place, with a 5:04.78 time. Gavin Schuetz placed eighth with a time of 5:34.35. Isaiah Hardin took 11th, and Quinton Roach placed 12th.

Kaylie Yates paced fifth in the girls 400m, with a 1:09.41 time. Callan Wheeler placed fifth in the boys 400m, with a 54.03 time. Chris Randle placed 14th.

In the girls 300m Hurdle, Lundyn Neves took fourth place, with a time of 59.30. Ericka McDowell was fifth in 59.60. In the boys 300M Hurdle, Konner Westerkamp’s time of 49.53 gave him fourth place. Isaiah Hardin took seventh in 52.45

In the 800m run, Tianna Little claimed fifth place in 2:56.57. Maggie Weaver took sixth in 3:00.67, and Makenna Hodges was seventh in 3:00.83. Austin Day took second in the boys 800m, with a 2:15.08 time. Isaac Wardlow placed third in 2:23.83, and Harrison Parker was fourth, with a time for 2:26.81. Gavin Schuetz was fifth with a 2:31.04 time, and Axel King finished 13th, with a time of 2:45.63.

In the girls 200m race, Hayden West placed 12th in 35.07, and in the boys 200m Jonny Shinn took 5th, with a 24.98 time. Kevin Rodgers and Avery Dent took 12th and 13th places.

Mia Johnson was fourth in the girls 3200m, with a 16:01.59 time. In the boys 3200m, Quinton Roach placed seventh in 14:9.25, and Brayden Thompson was eighth, with a time of 15:05.90.

The girls 4×400 relay team placed second with a 4:32.35 times. The boys 4×400 team also took second, with a time of 3:47.46.

The boys 4×100 relay saw Clark County take third place with a 56.79 time.

Overall, team scores were:

Girls Team Scores

1 Clark County – 138

2 South Shelby -104

3 Palmyra-98.5

4 Monroe City-92.5

5 Highland -85

6 Keokuk -40

7 Canton -25

Boys Team Scores

1 Clark County- 165

2 South Shelby-l 114

3 Monroe City- 88

4 Keokuk-56

4 Highland -56

6 Palmyra-55

7 Clark County B -22

8 Kirksville-15

9 Canton-10