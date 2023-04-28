Knox County Health Department Hosts Health Fair in Edina

By Echo Menges

The Knox County Health Department hosted dozens of health care providers and professionals during their Health Fair at the Knox County Community Center on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Attendees were treated to free blood glucose and blood pressure checks among a myriad of other offerings including chair massages, demonstrations, games, and prizes. Children were greeted by a clown making balloon animals and adults were offered educational materials about everything from nutrition to mental health awareness.

According to Knox County Health Department Administrator Lori Moots-Clair, the health department hopes to grow their annual health fair every year, and bring even more health and lifestyle benefits to the community in the future.