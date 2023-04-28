Scotland Co. School Foundation Awards $108,480.56

Submitted by Ryan Bergeson, Scotland County R-1 Superintendent

The Scotland County School Foundation held their annual meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. All donors to the Foundation were recognized along with the recipients of the dual credit scholarships and the classroom mini grants.

There were 29 classroom grant recipients during the 22-23 school year and it was wonderful to hear how the grants impacted our students at SCR-I. Those presenting were: Alyson Ewald, Teri Slaughter, Lucinda Perrilles, Cali Smith, Amy Shultz, Sheri Kapfer, Angie Wentworth, Lindsay Tippett, Scott Hathaway, Hilary Rader, Rachel Duzan, Emily Frederick, Jenny Bergeson, Jenna Ketchum, and Chris Cerroni and Weston Smith (presented by Cali in his absence). Recipients unable to attend were: Leslie Austin, Tori Kigar, Jenna Shalley, Alison Amidei, Rachel Burke, Chasity Black, Lori Bish, Shelby McAfee, and Elizabwtrh Foster.

There were 10 dual credit scholarships awarded during the fall and spring to high school students. “We were pleased to hear how the scholarship benefited them and hear their future plans.” said Scotland County School Foundation President, Rhonda McBee. Those presenting were: Abby Doster, Lauren Triplett, and Elsie Kigar. Students unable to attend were: Brianna Kraus, Kina Billings, Emma Anders, Jewley Kraus, Iris Mishra, Tresa Huber, and Rebecca Osborn.

The Scotland County School Foundation and their board of directors continue to work tirelessly to achieve their mission which is to provide educational opportunities to students, teachers, and staff, beyond those that can be provided by the District itself and to promote and encourage the highest standards of educational excellence and achievement. “It is remarkable of how impactful the foundation has been for Scotland County Schools and we are so grateful for everyone that is involved with the foundation and to everyone for their generous donations.” said Scotland County R-1 Superintendent, Ryan Bergeson

The Scotland County School Foundation is a 591(c)(3) and all donations are tax deductible and directly impact SCR-1 students and staff. For information on how to get involved, please contact School Foundation President, Rhonda McBee.