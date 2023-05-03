Duer’s Erects New Building

By Emily Bontrager

Duer’s Discount Tobacco and Liquor owner, Shawn Duer, decided to expand his business by building a new building behind the current Duer’s store. The current building has been there since the 1950’s.

The store has been a family-owned business since Shawn’s grandparents, Robert Duer Sr. and Frances Duer acquired the property in the 1960’s.

Shawn and his wife, Michele Duer operate the store with Shawn’s father Bobby.

Duer’s primarily sells tobacco, liquor, and snacks. They also sell hunting and fishing tags to the public.

The reason Shawn decided to build a bigger building is simply because the business has outgrown the space.

“We were really struggling with keeping inventory like we needed to. We are way too small, and we had those old storage containers in the back, so it was a struggle especially in the wintertime if it got super cold trying to keep the inventory,” Shawn explained.

The new building will provide Duer’s with additional space to store inventory and to expand on some new inventory for the shelves.

“We are probably going to introduce some new products as well. I think we will probably have fountain soda now. We won’t have a kitchen, but we have some additional snack items, grab and go items, and things of that nature,” Shawn said.

“Also, in addition to our current Beer Cave, which will be moved to the new building, we also have a new eight door walk-in that should allow us to expand our beverage offerings.”

According to Shawn, the store area will be around 2,400 square feet and the additional 2,400 square feet will be for storage.

“It will hopefully be a better experience for our customers and hopefully make stocking much easier. We should have a lot more shelf space and shouldn’t have to stock them as often,” Shawn said.

Another great addition to the building will be a drive thru.

“I think it might help some people out and bring in some additional revenue in,” Shawn said.

The foundation for the new store was poured in March by Bash’s Concrete. The materials were purchased from Kahoka Lumber and Yutzy Construction out of Canton, MO is working on the building currently. The plan is to complete the new building by June.

Once the new building is finished, the old building will be torn down.

You can see the progress of the new building at 115 North Johnson Street in Kahoka, Missouri. Duer’s is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Their phone number is 660- 727-2621.