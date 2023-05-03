EASTERN STAR PRESENTS CHECK FOR PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT-On Thursday evening, Kahoka Chapter #40, Order of the Eastern Star, presented Black Hawk Elementary School with a check in the amount of $44,313.90 for new playground equipment. The group raised over $14,000 locally, which was double-matched by the Masonic Home Creating A Partnership Program. Receiving the check from Worthy Matron Emily Bontrager was Black Hawk Assistant Principal Ethan Allen Pictured are (front) Lois Humes, Kevin Fox-Worthy Patron, Ethan Allen, Emily Bontrager-Worthy Matron, Betty Stutz, Barb Clark, Mary Redd. (Second row) Sue Scott, Delma Smith, Gloria Shannon, Roberta Willis, Kay Robertson, Linda Dunn, Connie Hyde. (Back Row) Kathy Wilson, Amanda McCreedy, Shawn McAfee, Kathy Fraiser, Paula Fox, Roberta McAfee, Esther Justice, Sandy Triplett, Katrina Shaffer, Lizzie Dunn and Kathy Blythe.