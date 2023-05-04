Milan City Council Reorganizes During Regular Meeting

Submitted by Lisa Sharp, City Clerk

REGULAR MEETING

April 17, 2023 – The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of Milan, Missouri met for a regular meeting at the Milan City Hall, 212 E. 2nd Street on April 17, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. with the following Aldermen present: Darin Tucker, Randy McCollum, Richard Head and Lesa Smith. Also present: Mayor Andy Herington, City Clerk Lisa Sharp and City Administrator Crystal Bupp. Absent: Alderman Rebecca Bennett and Alderman Ed Reger.

Motion by Tucker, seconded by McCollum to approve the minutes. Vote: Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes.

Motion by Smith, seconded by Head to approve the bills. Discussion followed. Vote: McCollum – abstains, Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes.

Mayor Herington read the results of the April 4, 2023 election. Motion by McCollum, seconded by Smith to certify the election. Vote: Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum.

Clerk Sharp gave the Oath of Office to South Ward Alderman Darin Tucker, North Ward Alderman Richard Head and West Ward Alderman Lesa Smith.

Mayor Herington asked for the appointment of City Clerk from the Board of Aldermen. Motion by Smith, seconded by Head to appoint Lisa Sharp as City Clerk. Vote: Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Head – yes.

Mayor Herington asked for nominations for Chairman of the Board. The Chairman of the Board conducts the meeting in the absence of the Mayor and signs checks in the absence of the Mayor, Clerk or Treasurer. Motion by Head, seconded by Tucker to appoint Randy McCollum as Chairman of the Board. Vote: Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes.

Motion by Head, seconded by Smith to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Gail Hayes as Zoning Administrator. Vote: McCollum – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes.

Motion by Tucker, seconded by McCollum to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Pam McNear as Collector/Treasurer. Vote: Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes.

Motion by Head, seconded by Smith to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Robert Cowherd as City Attorney. Vote: Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Head – yes.

Motion by Tucker, seconded by Head to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Jane Dunn as City Prosecuting Attorney. Vote: Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes.

Motion by McCollum, seconded by Smith to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Ritnee Smiley as Fire Chief. Vote: McCollum – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes.

Motion by Tucker, seconded by Smith to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Carter Pearce to the Board of Adjustment. Vote: Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes.

Motion by Smith, seconded by Tucker to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Joan Brummitt, Jacquelyn Perez and Susie Gardner to the Park Board. Vote: Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes, Head – yes.

Motion by Head, seconded by Tucker to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Heather McCollum to the Park Board. Vote: Tucker – yes, McCollum – abstains, Head – yes, Smith – yes.

Motion by Smith, seconded by McCollum to approve a liquor license for Park-A-Way. Vote: McCollum – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes.

Motion by Smith, seconded by Head to enter into closed meeting with closed record and closed vote to the extent permitted by law pursuant to 610.021(3) to consider the hiring, firing, disciplining or promotion of particular employees and/or personnel.” Vote: Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes.

Motion by Smith, seconded by Tucker – yes to adjourn closed session and return to open session. Vote: Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes, McCollum – yes.

Administrator Bupp presented a proposal from Datah Apartments. No action was taken.

Motion by McCollum, seconded by Tucker to adjourn. Vote: McCollum – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes, Tucker – yes.