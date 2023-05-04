 New Medical Staff Officers Elected 

By Alisa Kigar, SCH Communication Specialist

MEMPHIS, MO – The new medical staff officers of Scotland County Hospital officially took office at the April Board meeting. Celeste Miller-Parish, DO, is the Chief of Staff, Aaron Neisen, DO, is Vice Chief of Staff and Kelsey Davis-Humes, DO, is Secretary.

Dr. Miller-Parish is a general surgeon and a native of Scotland County. Dr. Neisen is the rookie and serving his first term on the Medical Executive Committee as the Vice Chief of Staff. He is a Family Practice physician and works in both the clinics and the Emergency Department. He is a native of Lewis County. Dr. Davis-Humes is serving another term on the Medical Executive Committee as the Secretary. She is a Family Practice Physician, works at Memphis Medical Services and Wyaconda Medical Services and a native of Clark County.

The officers of the Medical Staff coordinate activities and concerns of the hospital administration, nursing, and other patient care services with those of the Medical Staff. The Medical Staff officers are responsible for the quality and efficiency of both the inpatient and outpatient services and effectiveness of patient care at the Hospital and Rural Health Clinics. By accepting these roles, these physicians make a huge commitment to Scotland County Hospital & Clinics that goes above and beyond the care they offer their patients each and every day.

The Chief of Staff is accountable to the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital. The Chief of Staff communicates issues of the Medical Staff to the Board, CEO, and other officials of the staff as well as enforcing the Medical Staff bylaws, rules and regulations. Dr. Miller- Parish also serves on these committees: Executive & Credentials Committee, Medical Records Committee, Peer Review Committee, Infection Control Committee, Tumor, Tissue, Transfusion & Mortality Committee, Service Line Committee, and Wellness Committee.

“Congratulations to our newly elected physician leaders,” said CEO Dr. Meagan Weber. “Their leadership ensures we keep the patient at the center of every decision we make as we advance local health care in Northeast Missouri.”

Additionally, the Hospital Board of Directors approved their officers for their leadership in the following positions at their April meeting: Chairman of the Board, Lori Fulk; Vice Chairman Nicholas Hatfield; Secretary Christine Musgrove; Treasurer Aarron Holt. Members serving at-large on the Board are Jessie Zeiset and Travis Trueblood.