New Law Office Aims to Attract Local Clients Throughout Northeast Missouri

By Echo Menges

The tiny town of Ewing is the new home of a budding law firm, thanks to a new lawyer, Tiffany Fish, Esq., who is in the process of opening shop. Fish plans to serve her home community of Ewing and Lewis County, along with the surrounding counties, and will also work across the nearby state lines in Iowa and Illinois.

She has leased the newly remodeled office space between the Ewing City Hall and the Ewing Post Office on Main Street with plans to fling open the doors to prospective clients as early as this week.

Fish took the time to participate in a question and answer interview with The Edina Sentinel/ NEMOnews Media Group, to help those living in Northeast Missouri get to know her better.

Q&A Interview with

Tiffany Fish, Esquire

Q: What is your name, age, and where do you live?

A: Tiffany L. Fish, 29, Resident of Rural Ewing

Q: Who is your family?

A: My parents are Jim and Sandi Cox of Clinton, MO. I am married to Adam Fish. His parents are Joe and Karen Fish of Taylor, MO. Adam and I have 3 children that go to Highland Elementary.

Q: What is your educational background?

A: I graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, MO in 2011. I graduated from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO in 2015. I obtained a BAS with a major in criminal justice as well as being a member of the women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse teams. I then graduated from the University of Missouri – Kansas City, School of Law in December 2021 with a Juris Doctor (J.D.) with an emphasis in Child & Family Law.

Q: What is your military and law enforcement background?

A: I was honorably discharged from the US Navy in 2013. I worked as an Aviation Electronics Technician. I began my Law Enforcement career in Northeast Missouri, in early 2016. I started in Radio Communications/ Dispatch at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. In April 2016, I became a Police Officer for the City of Canton. In February 2017 I started as a Deputy with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. I then left for Kansas City to attend law school and worked as a Deputy Sheriff & Detective for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office during 2018 to 2020. While law school was online because of COVID I returned to Lewis County and worked as an officer at La Grange Police Department. Since August 2021 I have been a reserve police officer for Lewis County working in a part-time capacity.

Q: Why did you decide to become a lawyer?

A: Throughout my time working at Lewis County, specifically while in court, I realized the need here in Northeast Missouri. I felt called by God to help our vulnerable

Q: What types of law do you specialize in/ practice?

A: My firm will specialize in family law/ domestic matters, including serving as a Guardian ad Litem, probate, and estate planning. As time allows I will also take workers compensation and other employment law matters. I am waiting on accreditation from the VA, however, when that goes through, I plan to help Veterans with both appealing disability ratings/discharge ratings and helping them file an initial claim for disability. I am seeking the accreditation first so that I can offer these services free of charge to the Veteran(s).

Q: What counties/states are your offering your services to?

A: I plan to serve the following counties in Missouri: Clark, Lewis, Knox, Marion, Shelby, Ralls & Monroe. Depending on the circumstances, I may take cases in other counties if the need arises. The Veteran’s services would be open to all, including across state lines.

I am also awaiting bar licensing in Iowa and Illinois as well.

Q: Why did you decide to open your practice in Ewing?

A: Lewis County is especially sparse on attorneys. Ewing specifically did not have a practicing attorney. I live in Ewing and want to help the citizens of my community when the need arises.

Q: How soon will you be available to take on new clients?

A: In the coming week(s) I will be setting up my office in order to have space to meet with clients. I’m hoping to have an up and running office by May 15th.

Q: What is the address of your office and how can prospective clients contact you?

A: 106 S. Gilead St., Ewing, MO 63440. It is attached to the Post Office, on the north side. It has a bright red door.

My office phone number is (573) 494 – 2756. My email is thefishlawfirmllc@gmail.com. I also have a facebook page “The Fish Law Firm, LLC” and my website is coming soon. While getting up and running, my office will be open by appointment only, however, I will be available by those other methods around the clock.

Q: Is there anything I have not asked about you would like to include?

A: I also teach Criminal Justice classes at Quincy University and I am passionate about helping the younger generation that is to come in law enforcement. My husband and I are also heavily involved in our church, the Harvest Bible Church Plant of Hannibal, MO. I cannot wait to serve the amazing community of Northeast Missouri I have called home since 2015. Thank you all for your support