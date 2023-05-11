Tornado Touches Down in Linneus

The City of Linneus, Missouri, was overtaken by an EF2 tornado shown above building up as a mesocyclone. The tornado traveled at approximately 80 to 90 miles per hour touching down Saturday, May 6, 2023, around 8:00 p.m. causing severe damage to the area including structures and large trees. No injuries have been reported. Linneus has a population of 281, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. It is the county seat of Linn County, which neighbors Sullivan County, and is located approximately 24 miles south of Milan. The photo above was taken by storm chaser TJ McQuade.