Area Teens Compete for State Title

MEXICO, Mo- In less than a month, a new Miss Missouri’s Teen will be crowned at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico and several area teen titleholders have their sights set on the crown.

Beginning June 12, local teen titleholders from across the state of Missouri will spend a week in Mexico, competing in interview, talent, evening gown and on-stage question, and health and fitness preliminaries. On Friday, June 16, the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization will crown a new Miss Missouri’s Teen who will compete on the national stage later this summer.

Those hoping to earn the crown of Miss Missouri’s Teen are:

– Miss Northwest Counties’ Teen Kampbel James, the daughter of Doug and Nolene James of Kahoka. Kampbel is a student at Clark County R1 High School. During her year as Miss Northwest Counties’ Teen, Kampbel has advocated for her service initiative of: “Fostering a Brighter Future”. Through this initiative, she advocates for and assists foster children and their families by holding fundraisers and hygiene drives. Kampbel’s title covers the Maryville region.

– Miss Lewis and Clark’s Teen Evan Jones, the daughter of Jesse Jones and Sharon Jones of Kahoka. Evan is a student at Clark County R1 High School. During her year as Miss Lewis and Clark’s Teen, Evan has focused her efforts to promote allergy awareness.

My goal is to reach and educate all areas of people to make a more educated and aware tomorrow,” she said.

Evan’s title covers the northeast region of the state.

– Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen Maggie Weaver, the daughter of John and Cari Weaver of Revere. Maggie is a student at Clark County R-1 High School. During her year as Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen, Maggie’s social impact initiative promotes the program, Parents As Teachers and early childhood development and learning. Maggie’s title covers the northeast region of the state.

The organization’s reigning Miss Missouri’s Teen is Mallory Sublette of Palmyra. Using her scholarships as a state titleholder, Mallory will graduate from Palmyra High School later this month and continue her academic journey at the University of Alabama. Mallory is the daughter of Brandon and Jessica Sublette of Palmyra.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.

Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 West Jackson Street or by calling 573-581- 2765.