KCHS Class of 2023 Graduation Held

KNOX COUNTY GRADUATION FEATURED SPEAKER-KCHS Class of 1979 graduate Kirk Rourke is shown addressing a large group of family and guests at the May 21, 2023 Knox County R-I Graduation Ceremony. Mr. Rourke is a MSHSAA Official and works for the State of Missouri. He currently resides in Kirksville. Photo by David Sharp.
KCHS CLASS PRESIDENT RECEIVES DIPLOMA-Knox County R-I Board of Education Member Mrs. Kimberly Jansen is shown presenting his High School Diploma to her son Austin Jansen. Austin Graduated Summa Cum Laude and was the Class of 2023 President. Austin presented his Mother a rose as part of the Parent Appreciation Ceremony. Photo by David Sharp.
EAGLE SENIOR RECEIVES HIS DIPLOMA-Knox County R-I Board of Education Member Mr. Andrew Parrish presents a Diploma to graduate Braxton McCurren at the May 21, 2023 Knox County High School Graduation Ceremony. Photo by David Sharp.
SENIOR TRACK STANDOUT RECEIVES DIPLOMA-Knox County R-I Superintendent of Schools Mr. Andy Turgeon is shown presenting a Diploma to Senior Cassidy Goodwin. Cassidy recently won the Class 1 Eight place medal for the girls shot put throw at the May 19-20, 2023 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships. Photo by David Sharp.
KCHS GRADUATES CELEBRATE SUCCESS-The Knox County High School Class of 2023 celebrates their certification as High School grads. Photo by David Sharp.
The Knox County High School Choir performed two selections during the May 21, 2023 Graduation Ceremony. The Choir is under the direction of Lisa Blake, shown playing piano as accompaniment. Photo by David Sharp.
KCHS PARENT APPRECIATION-Leah Roberts (shown on the right) and Class of 2023 Graduate Rylan Roberts are shown participating in the Parent Appreciation Ceremony during the May 21, 2023 Graduation Ceremonies. Photo by David Sharp.
KNOX COUNTY PARENT APPRECIATION CEREMONY-Knox County Class of 2023 graduate Braxton McCurren is shown recognizing his father John McCurren during the Parent Appreciation Ceremony at the May 21, 2023 Graduation. Photo by David Sharp.
FAMILIES CELEBRATE GRADUATION-Knox County Class of 2023 Secretary Jennifer Hinkle is shown with her Mother Kim Hinkle of Knox City. These ladies join a large group of second and more generation Knox County R-I Graduates. Jennifer Hinkle became the sixth individual competitor in school history to win a State Track and Field Championship. Jennifer won the Class 1 Javelin championship in 2023. Photo by David Sharp.