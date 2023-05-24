Shatley Throws No-Hitter In District Semifinal Win

The second-seeded Clark County Indians received a bye in the first round of the Class 3 District 6 baseball tourney, and faced Mark Twain in the second round on Wednesday, May 17.

Connor Shatley was on the mound for the Indians, and the freshman pitched delivered a no-hitter as Clark County took a 10-0 win over the Tigers.

Shatley hit Mark Twain’s first batter with a pitch, then settled in, striking out the next batter and forcing pop-ups for the next two first-inning outs.

In the Indian first, Carter Briscoe popped out on a high fly ball. Collin Hunziker singled, then stole second. He took third on a wild pitch, and Drew Holsted struck out. Senior Gabe Howe hammered a homer into the road beyond the center field fence, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead.

Clark County added three runs in the second inning. Koy Nixon singled and Tristen Pitford struck out. Nixon stole second and third, and scored on a passed ball. Caleb Nelson hit to third, and beat the throw at first for a single. Nelson advanced on a error, then stole third. Briscoe walked, Briscoe stole second unchallenged. Both runner scored on a line drive by Hunziker, putting the Indians up 5-0.

The Indians were scoreless again until the fifth inning, when Holsted walked to start the inning, then stole second. Howe singled, moving Holsted to third, and Lucus Eddleman took Howe’s place as a pinch-runner. Matt Miller singled and reached base on an error, allowing Holsted and Eddleman to score. Miller stole second, and Nixon walked. Pitford singled to center, allowing Miller to score and Nixon moved to third. Eli Elam stuck out. Nelson grounded out, but Nixon scored and Pitford took third. Briscoe hit a fly ball, and reached on a error, while Pitford crossed the plate for the winning run.

Clark County had seven hits in the game, including two by Hunziker and two by Howe. Shatley pitched all five innings, tallying a no-hitter.