Class 2 Athletes Capture Medals at Class 1-2 State Track and Field

By David Sharp

Summit Christian Academy and Charleston HS shared the Class 2 Boys team championship with 47 points each. West Platte and Christian HS shared third place with 38 points each.

Schuyler County placed 13th in the final Class 2 Boys team standings with 20 points. Milan tied with School of the Ozarks and Putnam County with 18 points.

North Platte won the Class 2 Girls team championship with 86 points. Father Tolton Catholic was second with 83 points. Schuyler County tied for sixth place with 21 girls Team points. Monroe city tied for 16th with 15 points. South Shelby tied for 20th place with 12 girls points.

Highland tied for 35th place with six girls team points.

Class 2 results will be in the Highland portion of the Edina Sentinel and the Milan HS portion of the Milan Standard.

May 19, 2023 Class 2 Results are listed here. Some day one events will be finals. Some will be preliminary qualifying contests for May 20 Championship Day. All results listed below this point will be from Class 2.

Schuyler County Senior Hayden Dixon won the Class 2 Boys Discus State Championship with a gold medal throw of 174’3”. Highland Senior Shon Stark followed his 2022 Class 2 Discus Gold medal with a school record toss of 172’5”, good for the 2023 Silver Medal.

Hayden Dixon is headed to the University of Missouri at Columbia on a Track and Field Scholarship. Shon Stark has signed a National Letter of Intent to participate in Men’s Track and Field at the University of Central Missouri at Warrensburg.

Westran Senior Langden Kitchen won the Class 2 Boys Discus bronze medal at 168’ even. Harrisburg Junior Emma Fischer won the Class 2 Girls Javelin Gold Medal with a distance of 125’2”.

Father Tolton Regional Catholic of Columbia won the girls Class 2 4x800m relay event with a time of 9:42.60 seconds. Morgan Keith, Alex Reed, Kaycie Stahl and Chevie Sharpe won Highland eighth place medals in the 3200m relay with a time of 10:28.75 seconds.

North Platte HS qualified first in the Class 2 Girls 4x200m relay event at 1:46.43 seconds. Ansley Bringer, Morgan Keith, Addy Abell, and Alex Reed placed 12th overall in the girls Class 2 800m relay with a time of 1:52.45 seconds.

Charleston HS qualified first in the Class 2 Boys 4x200m relay with a time of 1:29.78 seconds. Charlie Evans, Chris Gaus, Devin Stutsman and Lane Hinton placed ninth overall, less than .20 seconds from making the 800m relay finals. Highland finished in 1:33.62 seconds.

Milan’s boys 4x200m relay team of Don-Divin Ngombo, Tony Linhart, Erick Reyes Acevedo and Jeremy Bennett placed 11th overall for the Wildcats in 1:34.82 seconds.

Annalee Gardner of Butler HS won the Class 2 girls Pole Vault with a height of 11’7”. Highland freshman Addy Abell lost a three way tiebreaker for the final two qualifying places. Abby Abell placed ninth overall in the Class 2 girls pole vault at 9’ 2½”.

Schuyler County senior Kait Hatfield won the girls Class 2 Discus gold medal with a distance of 126’3” Timia Reinberg of Monroe City won the silver medal at 125’6”.

Milan senior Jeremy Bennett won the Class 2 Boys long jump with a distance of 21’7 ¼”. Salisbury junior Cooper Francis took the seventh place medal with a leap of 20’ 5¼”.

Payten Krodinger of Festus St. Piux X qualified first in the girls 400m dash with a time of 58.81 seconds. Highland freshman Chevie Sharpe qualified second in 59.29 seconds. Schuyler County senior Jacie Morris placed 11th overall in 1:03.19 seconds.

Monroe City sophomore Audri Youngblood qualified first in the Class 2 Girls 300m Hurdles in 46.34 seconds. Schuyler County senior Xavia Cullers placed 16th overall in the Class 2 girls’ 3200m run in 13:33.43 seconds.

Day Two final results, held May 20, 2023 for area Class 2 include Parker Kaullen of Lexington HS winning the Class 2 Boys High Jump at 6’ 6¾”. Salisbury junior Cooper Francis won the bronze medal at 6’ 3½”.

Mirabella Redman won the Class 2 girls long jump for Maysville at 17’6”. South Shelby sophomore Sofia Eleazarrarez won the sixth place medal with a leap of 16’ 9¾”.

Russellville senior Trinity Riggs won the Class 2 girls shot put gold medal with a heave of 39’ 1¾”. Schuyler County senior Kait Hatfield won the fourth place girls shot put medal with a distance of 38’ 3¼”. Lady Ram teammate Madison Haley won the Class 2 girls shot put fifth place medal at 38’ ¼”.

Madison Haley is a senior at Schuyler County. Junior Claudia Dixon is eligible to return to Schuyler County next season for more Class 2 girls Shot Put hardware. Dixon heaved the steel ball 37’ 2 ¼” for the third Lady Ram Class 2 shot put gold medal of 2023.

Elsberry senior Dashaun Dodson won the Class 2 Boys triple jump with a distance of 43’ 7”. Milan Senior Jeremy Bennett won the Class 2 boys triple jump silver medal with a distance of 43’5” Salisbury junior Cooper Francis took fourth place at 41’ 1½”.

The Class 2 Boys shot put finals proved to be one of the most competitive, entertaining contests of the weekend. All 16 participants had a final distance of 41 feet or more.

The top eight competitors turned in tosses of 47’7” or more. Lafayette County senior Cade Limback tossed the steel ball 51’ ¼”. A large crowd of spectators gathered around the shot put pit.

Schuyler County senior Hayden Dixon nearly threw the shot put out of the arena on his second attempt. Dixon established a new state record with a toss of 19.75 meters, or 64’9”. Shot put attempts landed near the end of the pit, then rolled over the barrier down a hill several times.

Hayden Dixon heaved the shot 63’ on his final attempt and 63’9” on his third of six tries. Competitors and coaches quickly realized the contest was now for second place. Dixon beat his nearest competitor’s best throw with each of his five marked attempts.

“Very Exciting. It was a great atmosphere to be around,” 2023 Class 2 Shot Put and Discus State Champion Hayden Dixon. “We push each other, and we just have fun with it. It was very refreshing after such a long season.”

“Knowing I had to hit the mark in this meet,” Dixon said of establishing a new Class 2 boys shot put record. “And getting it done. The new opportunities I’ve been blessed with are exciting. I’m going to have fun with it. I can’t wait to see where it takes me.”

Hayden Dixon was crowned Class 2 boys Shot Put champion with the State record distance of 64’ 9 ¾”. Westran Senior Brenin Howell beat teammate Landen Kitchen for the silver medal with a toss of 55” 8 ¼”. Kitchen claimed the bronze medal with a distance of 54’ 6 ¾”.

Highland senior Shon Stark won the fourth place shot put medal, to go with his second place discus medal. Stark threw the shot put 51’ 3½”. “That was probably one of the best competitions I have ever been in,” Shon Stark told the Lewis County Star. “Throughout the season, I was definitely having some ups and downs. I have had some big distances. I thought I would have a chance to be up on the podium in the shot,” Stark said.

“I did that. It feels good being on this stage,” University of Central Missouri at Warrensburg bound Shon Stark said. “There’s nothing like it. I’m looking forward to next year at Central Missouri.”

“I’m very flattered to be able to compete at the next level,” Shon Stark said. “I’m glad Central is giving me the opportunity to do that. I think having (The UCM coaching staff) will help me reach the next level.”

Schuyler County, Highland and Westran fans led a loud ovation after the Class 2 Boys shot put medal ceremony.

North Platte sophomore Lindsay Ramsey won the Class 2 Girls 400m dash with a time of 56.93 seconds. Highland freshman Chevie Sharpe won the fourth place medal with a time of 58.87 seconds.

Mirabella Redman of Maysville won the Class 2 Girls 300m low hurdles in 45.22 seconds. Audri Youngblood of Monroe City won a fifth place medal with a time of 48.02 seconds.

Blaine Brodersen won the boys Class 2 3200m run for Stover HS in 9:50.27 seconds. Milan Senior Nathan Keck placed 13th overall in 10:26.80 seconds. North Platte won the girls 4x400m Relay in 4:03.22 seconds.

Madison Wilt, Kamryn Mitchell, Elizabeth Roush and Callie McWilliams won South Shelby sixth place medals in the 2023 Class 2 girls 4x400m Relay.

Milan Class 2 state long jump champion and silver medal winning triple jumper Jeremy Bennett spoke to the Milan Standard after the Triple Jump medal ceremony. “The community coming together here, It’s a blessing,” The University of Central Missouri at Warrensburg bound senior Jeremy Bennett said.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more. Getting my name called out at the state meet is something I will never forget. I am thankful to everybody who made it happen. It’s kind of nerve wracking with all the people that are going to come.”

“The Meets at UCM are generally twice the size of this. All Glory to God,” Jeremy Bennett said. “It’s a blessing to compete at the next level. I couldn’t be more