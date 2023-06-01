Hospital Recognizes Employees For Years of Service

The Scotland County Hospital (SCH) Employee Experience Committee, in Memphis, recognized employees for their years of service with the organization and awarded service pins during National Hospital Week. The Hospital is in its 53rd year of providing healthcare services in the community and opened its doors on July 20, 1970.

Angela Schmitter, RHIT, CAH-CBS, CPC, RH-CBS, was awarded the 30 year service pin. She joined Scotland County Hospital in 1993. She has been the Assistant Director of Medical Records, Risk Management Manager and Medical Staff Coordinator. Currently she wears these hats: Director of Health Information, Revenue Cycle Manager, Co- Compliance Officer, HIPAA/ Privacy Officer and Asst. Medical Staff Services. Before joining the team at SCH, she worked at Kirksville Osteopathic Medical Center/ Laughlin Pavilion-Medical Records Clerk and Sullivan County Hospital-Director of Medical Records & Risk Management. Angela is a 1989 graduate of Schuyler County High School and she earned an Associate of Applied Science degree from Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa in 1991. She lives in Lancaster, married to Jason for 32 years, and they have two grown sons-Dakota, his fiancé Tara Lovekamp, and Zachary, married to Ray’ven (Roberts).

Next on the list of long time hospital employees is Jennifer McMinn, earning the 25 years of service pin. Jennifer is an Occupational Therapist and Physical Therapy Assistant and currently practices in both disciplines. She started at Scotland County Hospital in 1998 as a Physical Therapy Technician, under Janene McNamar. In 1999 she graduated from Indian Hills Community College with an Associates Degree in Physical Therapy Assistant. In 2006, there was a shortage of Occupational Therapists in our area and she was accepted into the bridge program (a program specially designed for assistants wanting to be therapists) at Belmont University in Nashville, TN. She drove to Nashville every 3rd weekend for class while the rest of the time classes were online. Jennifer is a native of Scotland County, graduating from high school in 1996 from SCR-1. She and her husband, Ken, live in Memphis and have three children: Kaitlyn, Haylee, and Jace.

Another long time employee was recognized for 20 years of service. Thelma Norton, RN, joined Scotland County Hospital in 1981. Since that time she also worked for Sparks Clinic in Edina, NEMO Health Council and the Scotland County Ambulance District. In 2004, she returned to Scotland County Hospital as the Emergency Department Supervisor and held that position until 2016, when she stepped down due to an illness. She also worked part-time for Air Evac as a flight nurse. She graduated from Clark County High School in 1972. She earned her LPN degree in 1981 and RN in 1994. She got her EMT certification in 1993. Currently, she works as the Infection Preventionist, Clinical Education, Employee Health and Clinical Information Technology. She teaches classes for American Heart Association, Emergency Nurses Association and the Missouri IV Therapy Course. She and her husband, Randy, live in Memphis and have two children: Lanea, married to Bryan Whitney, and Lance. She has 2 granddaughters.

The Employee Experience Committee recognizes employees, annually, with service pins in five year increments. Other employees receiving pins this year include: 15 Years-Jennifer Folker, Shelly Girardin, Bernice Kenney, Tammy Wheeler and Robert Miller; 10 Years-Jonathan Holton, Trinity Davis, Stephanie Henley-Pippert, Travis Onken and Katie Dunnett; 5 Years- Betsey Gundy, Kaci Cantril and Jackie Ball.

And finally, Scotland County Hospital Foundation presented a scholarship to a graduating Senior from Scotland County High School that is pursuing a career in healthcare. Tresa Huber received $1000 towards her future college education. She is planning to attend Culver-Stockton College in Canton this fall and major in Nursing.